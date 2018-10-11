Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: The Ultimate Style Guide from the Superstar

Be it his ‘bulb jacket’ from the 1981 film Yaarana or his stylish suit combinations on KBC, Amitabh Bachchan has given major #FashionGoals over the years to Indians across generations.From bell bottoms, bandh galas to sherwanis, velvet coats and Tuxedos, Bachchan has the rare knack of making every style look accessible and timeless.Thanks to his iconic, quirky fashion sense, the megastar bagged the award for the Timeless Glamour and Style Icon (Male) at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017.As he turns 76 today, we look at some of the trendiest style statements he has made in his over 50-year-long, prolific acting career.Celebrated for his invaluable contribution to Indian cinema, Bachchan has never shied away from doing films that others thought were too audacious or experimental. Ram Gopal Varma’s Nishabd, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, R Balki’s Paa and Shamitabh, Shoojit Sircar’s Piku are only a few of the innumerable examples of his bold film choices.Last seen earlier this year alongside Rishi Kapoor in Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out, Bachchan has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline — Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan, Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla and Surender Reddy’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.