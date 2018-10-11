GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: The Ultimate Style Guide from the Superstar

As the megastar turns 76 today, we look at some of the trendiest style statements he has made in his over 50-year-long, prolific acting career.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2018, 11:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: The Ultimate Style Guide from the Superstar
Amitabh Bachchan in 1987. (Image: Getty Images)
Loading...
Be it his ‘bulb jacket’ from the 1981 film Yaarana or his stylish suit combinations on KBC, Amitabh Bachchan has given major #FashionGoals over the years to Indians across generations.

From bell bottoms, bandh galas to sherwanis, velvet coats and Tuxedos, Bachchan has the rare knack of making every style look accessible and timeless.

Thanks to his iconic, quirky fashion sense, the megastar bagged the award for the Timeless Glamour and Style Icon (Male) at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017.

As he turns 76 today, we look at some of the trendiest style statements he has made in his over 50-year-long, prolific acting career.



View this post on Instagram

Devaa Hi Devaa, 1989. It was in 1989 that the Shahenshah of Hindi cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, and the showman, Subhash Ghai, got together for the first time to flag off an ambitious dacoit drama, Devaa Hi Devaa. Filming for the film began on Kune 22, 1989 but, after shooting for just a week, the film was shelved, reportedly due to creative differences between the two. Five years later, in 1992, when Khuda Gawah released, the film fraternity was surprised to notice that his get-up in the Mukul Anand directed epic drama had an uncanny similarity with how Bachchan looked in the mahurat shot of Devaa. An upset Ghai then swore never to work with the superstar again. - Mumbai Mirror, 2013. . . In 2015 Subhash Ghai has this to say about canning the film: “There are always circumstances. I am not going to blame anyone, neither am I going to blame myself. Although it was a diamond necklace, a profit-making project for Mukta Arts, it didn’t happen. Everything was going wrong. He was not able to focus properly. I also was not able to make things right. I went to him and said, we can make a film any time but if we can’t make a film according to the script, then let’s just shut it down. He agreed, we never had a fight or anything. I went to his house and he agreed. It was sad.” . . Swipe to see the same costume worn by Amitabh in the film Khuda Gawah in 1992. Seems like Subhash Ghai’s anger was justified. . . See the last post to see another still from the film featuring Shammi Kapoor. @amitabhbachchan @subhashghai1 #devaahidevaa #amitabhbachchan #shammikapoor #meenakshiseshadri #raajkumar #subhashghai #khudagawah #badshahkhan #sridevi #sridevikapoor #muktaarts #shelvedretrofilms #classicindianfilms #hindifilms #bollywood #retrobollywood

A post shared by @ retrobollywood on



View this post on Instagram

Q. You seem to be all important for their cinema.... A. Yes I am not only for them but for the commercial cinema as a whole. The masses like to see me. But all film makers cannot exploit me fully the way Desai and Mehra do it. Salim-Javed, when they were writing scripts together, did that. Mehra always says that to take me and then not to exploit me to the fullest is criminal. I also feel that not making the best use of me after casting me is a criminal waste - for me as well as for those involved in the film's making. Q. How do these two film makers make use of you? A. Desai is a master planner. He plans every detail in advance - music, words, everything. I'm just laid out on a platter. All I do in his films is to report for work. But Prakash just provides me with a base, and allows me to go ahead. And both let me do a lot of things in their films. - Amitabh Bachchan speaking about Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra in a interview in 1984. Caption courtesy India Today. @amitabhbachchan #amitabhbachchan #amitabh #bigb #manmohandesai #amarakbaranthony #parvarish #suhaag #naseeb #deshpremee #coolie #mard #gangajamunasaraswati #toofan #professorkipadosan #prakashmehra #zanjeer #herapheri #khoonpasina #muqaddarkasikandar #laawaris #namakhalal #sharaabi #jaadugar

A post shared by @ retrobollywood on











Celebrated for his invaluable contribution to Indian cinema, Bachchan has never shied away from doing films that others thought were too audacious or experimental. Ram Gopal Varma’s Nishabd, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, R Balki’s Paa and Shamitabh, Shoojit Sircar’s Piku are only a few of the innumerable examples of his bold film choices.

Last seen earlier this year alongside Rishi Kapoor in Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out, Bachchan has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline — Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan, Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla and Surender Reddy’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...