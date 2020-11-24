Happy Birthday Amol Palekar: Five Best Performances by the Actor

Amol Palekar is an actor, director and producer who has primarily worked in Hindi and Marathi cinema. Palekar started his career as a painter, who was also actively working in theatres. His work in the theatres is often overshadowed by his roles in movies. He rose to prominence in the 1970s with his simplistic acting in Hindi movies. Together with Basu Chatterjee, he gave several hit movies which were also critically acclaimed. As he turns 76 today, we bring you a list of some of his best Hindi films.

Rajnigandha

Amol Palekar made his debut in the Hindi cinema with this film. It was directed by Basu Chatterjee. Palekar plays the role of Sanjay who is in a long-term relationship with Deepa (Vidya Sinha), a graduate student in Delhi. Sanjay is good and funny but a bit responsible due to which his relationship takes a hit. Rajnigandha turned out to be a huge hit and won the Filmfare Best Picture award. Palekar went on to make many more movies with Basu Chatterjee.

Chhoti Si Baat

This is a 1976 Hindi romantic comedy film that established Palekar as having an uncommon comic talent for portraying a young, middle-class guy. He plays a shy accountant who is unable to express the feelings he has for Prabha (Vidya Sinha). Palekar was nominated for the Best Actor at the Filmfare Awards.

Baaton Baaton Mein

This is also a romantic comedy in which Amol Palekar stars opposite Tina Munim in the lead role. The two meet in a Bombay local, where they discuss their jobs and life in general. A misunderstanding hinders their otherwise budding friendship. The movie was a big commercial success and was also well received by critics.

Chitchor

Basu Chatterjee directorial, Chitchor shows Palekar as Vinod, a young guy who is welcomed into a family who mistakes him for his boss. They plan to marry their daughter off to him until they find out the truth. Palekar’s character in the movie was very well-received.

Gol Maal

Gol Maal is undoubtedly the best Hindi movie of Palekar. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, it was a comedy film that won the hearts of Indians as well as several awards and appreciation by critics. Amol Palekar plays a double role in the form of Ram Prasad Sharma, a qualified Chartered Accountant, looking for a job and Lakshman Prasad Sharma. It was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1979 and Palekar won the Best Actor award at the Filmfare.