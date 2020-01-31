Happy Birthday Amrita Arora: 5 Pictures With Her Girl Gang One Should See
Amrita, who made her acting debut with Kitne Door Kitne Paas in 2002, has done over 20 films.
Image: Yogen Shah
Amrita Arora turns 42 on Friday (January 31). Arora, who made her acting debut with Kitne Door Kitne Paas in 2002, is the sister of Malaika Arora. The actress has done over 20 films. The Awara Paagal Deewana star is often spotted holidaying with family and friends. She is also quite active on Instagram.
As Amrita Arora turns a year wiser, we bring you her five pictures that will give you a family and friendship goals.
1. Family time
The Zameen actress, in this picture, can be seen with her husband and two sons – Azaan and Rayaan. She got married to Shakeel Ladak in 2009.
2. Friends Forever
Arora posted a picture with her friends Natasha Poonawalla and Karisma Kapoor on Instagram. She wished Natasha Poonawalla happy birthday through that Insta post.
3. The Girl Gang
Taking to Instagram, the Heyy Babyy actress posted a picture with her girl gang. In this picture, she can be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Mallika Bhat.
4. Sisters for life
Captioned as, “Diwali nites #bluelights #diwaliphatakas @malaikaaroraofficial @therealkarismakapoor #beebo !Sisterhood of the manic pictorials.” Amrita Arora put out a picture on Instagram with her girl gang on the occasion of Diwali.
5. Siblings Goals
Amrita Arora, in this picture, can be seen with her sister in a glamorous attire. Malaika looks stunning in her red dress, while the Raakh actress poses in her silver outfit.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Search For Coronavirus Will Now Also Show Tips on How to Keep Yourself Safe
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Reaction to Rashami Desai's 'He's Not My Type' Comment
- JLR Launches New 2020 Range Rover Evoque in India at Rs 54.94 Lakh
- EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Pay Adds UPI For iPhone, But You Must Use The New App For India
- Cool New Emojis Are Coming to Your Phone And Are More Inclusive Than Ever Before