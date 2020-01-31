Happy Birthday Amrita Arora: 5 Pictures With Her Girl Gang One Should See

Amrita Arora turns 42 on Friday (January 31). Arora, who made her acting debut with Kitne Door Kitne Paas in 2002, is the sister of Malaika Arora. The actress has done over 20 films. The Awara Paagal Deewana star is often spotted holidaying with family and friends. She is also quite active on Instagram.

As Amrita Arora turns a year wiser, we bring you her five pictures that will give you a family and friendship goals.

1. Family time

The Zameen actress, in this picture, can be seen with her husband and two sons – Azaan and Rayaan. She got married to Shakeel Ladak in 2009.

2. Friends Forever

Arora posted a picture with her friends Natasha Poonawalla and Karisma Kapoor on Instagram. She wished Natasha Poonawalla happy birthday through that Insta post.

3. The Girl Gang

Taking to Instagram, the Heyy Babyy actress posted a picture with her girl gang. In this picture, she can be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Mallika Bhat.

4. Sisters for life

Captioned as, “Diwali nites #bluelights #diwaliphatakas @malaikaaroraofficial @therealkarismakapoor #beebo !Sisterhood of the manic pictorials.” Amrita Arora put out a picture on Instagram with her girl gang on the occasion of Diwali.

5. Siblings Goals

Amrita Arora, in this picture, can be seen with her sister in a glamorous attire. Malaika looks stunning in her red dress, while the Raakh actress poses in her silver outfit.

