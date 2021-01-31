Happy Birthday Amy Jackson: Here are Her 5 Adorable Moments with Baby Boy

Amy Jackson – the Brit beauty – has gathered quite a lot of fame in Kollywood as well as Bollywood, alike. Be it through her elegance, enigmatic charm or credible acting chops, she has managed to pave her way into the hearts of her fans, successfully. The diva celebrates her birthday on Sunday, January 31.

Now, a doting mom, Amy has been enjoying a fair share of parenthood bliss as evident from her series of social media posts. And need it be said that she has proved to be one of the fittest and hottest moms in the B-town. With over 9.5 million followers, this stunning actress’ social media is abuzz with her baby boy’s heart-warming photos. We can’t help but marvel at the gorgeous photos of the baby and her.

As the very beautiful Amy Jackson turns a year older, let’s take a look at the ravishing photos shared on Instagram with her adorable baby boy, Andreas, who turned a year old in September 2020.

Announcing Amy’s 1-year-old baby’s debut in the Vogue magazine, the proud mother posted a series of black and white photos. Andreas looks amazingly beautiful perched on Amy’s shoulders while the actress looks ethereal as ever. Featuring on the cover page of Vogue magazine under the title Mum’s the word, the mother-son duo can be seen quite elated.

Captioned as ‘My Little Man’, Amy had posted this photo of them chilling out in the open lush, green meadows. Riding high on cuteness quotient, this photo has the baby in a hat while Amy looks fabulous, instantly capturing our attention. Amidst the gorgeous backdrop, the little munchkin could be seen enjoying the sun with the mother. Looking at the jaw-droppingly perfect humans, wearing matching outfits, we wonder could these pictures have gotten any better!

As netizens shower the photo with boundless, infinite love, we realize how aptly Amy has tagged the photo. Amy’s long, slender fingers caressing her baby’s little, soft feet while faint, cooing sounds can be heard is by far one of the most heart-warming, touching posts.

Dressed in high-neck cardigan, Amy looked dreamy and radiant. She captioned it as ‘Light of my life’. In the lovely frame, the mother and son could be seen adorably twinning in off-white.

Looking divine in white, enjoying the lavender background out in the open with husband and son, Amy could be seen having a time of her life.

Amy and her little one's social media moments are truly priceless.