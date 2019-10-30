Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: 5 Social Media Posts that Prove Her Style Game is on Point

On her 21st birthday, let’s take a look at some of Ananya Panday's best looks on Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: 5 Social Media Posts that Prove Her Style Game is on Point
Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has been winning hearts right since her first screen appearance, not in films, but on filmmaker and producer Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’. She made headlines with her humour, wit and confidence. And after the Bollywood debut in ‘Student of the Year 2’, Ananya has been shining bright.

Ananya is the eldest child of veteran actor Chunky Pandey. She has already proved herself to be a fashion icon with her style sense and utter confidence in front of the shutter bugs. Ananya’s Instagram profile is also worth following as the actor keeps posting gorgeous pictures of her and her loved ones on the social media platform.

So, on her 21st birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best looks on Instagram.

Diwali Dhamaka

Ananya looked as bright as the festival in this neon green lehenga. She indeed ended Diwali with a bang, just like her post caption read. She accessorised her look with just a simple silver coloured maang tika, which was enough to add on to her gorgeousness.

View this post on Instagram

had to end Diwali with a bang

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

Sone pe Suhaga

In this Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga, Ananya looks scintillating. The golden piece is being carried off by the actor with such level of swag that she can put any other star to shame.

Out of the World

Ananya is, indeed, looking out of the world in this metallic blazer. The blue hue from lights to the picture is adding on to her level of sass.

View this post on Instagram

out of this world #SpaceCadet

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

Who’s This Cutie?

Be it a heavy lehenga, simple jeans and top or a pair of shorts with blazer, Ananya can rock in everything. Her yellow-coloured sunnies is a bonus point to her look.

Polka baby!

Ananya is looking her usual cute and bubbly self in this Michael Kors polka doted red dress.

