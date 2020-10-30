Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Here are Her Top 5 Social Media Pics

Ananya Panday turned 22 on October 30. Daughter of comedian actor Chunky Panday, Ananya made her debut with Dharma Productions movie Student of the Year 2 in 2019. The movie, which also marked the debut of actor Tara Sutaria, was a sequel of Karan Johar’s 2012 movie Student of the Year. Her latest movie Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter, released earlier this month. The movie is a typical Bollywood drama and traces the story of a taxi driver played by Ishaan Khatter and his childhood friend played by Ananya.

On her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her latest posts:

Sunny side up

The Mumbai girl, Ananya has grown up next to sea shores and sunsets on the beach and in this image she shares a typical sunset from her house in Mumbai.

BFF for life

Growing up as a star-kid, Ananya is also friends with actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. Ananya wished her friend whom she calls her “little baby” a happy birthday through this lovely no photograph.

Mumma love

Sharing an adorable clip from her childhood Ananya expressed her love for her mother. In the video clip, Chunky Panday can be heard asking little Ananya, “whom do you love the most in the world?” Ananya’s quick response was, “Mumma” to which her father asks, “And second?”, “No one!” says honest Ananya.

Friends for life

Sharing this picture with her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, who is daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Ananya confesses that their bond is eternal.

Partner in crime

In a throwback image from the sets of her latest movie Khaali Peeli, Ananya confesses that her co-star Ishaan Khatter will always remain her partner in crime.

She will next be seen in Shakun Batra's project.