English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: Find Out the Meanings Behind Her Tattoos
On Angelina Jolie's birthday, scroll down to find out the meaning behind her creative tattoos.
On Angelina Jolie's birthday, scroll down to find out the meaning behind her creative tattoos.
Loading...
Angelina Jolie turns 44 and her fans worldwide can't keep calm. The Academy Award Winner is undoubtedly the most stylish and versatile actor of this era, setting style statements every time she steps out.
From stunning red carpet high-slits to her love for pastel and neutral colour palette, Angelina's style has always been a perfect amalgamation of glamour and sophistication. Yes, so classy that she steps out for ice cream in Dior.
Be it spending quality with her six children or working endlessly as a philanthropist, the actor does it all with grace.
Recently, at the world premiere of Dumbo, she walked the red carpet in a stunning backless Versace gown which revealed her creative tattoos which she usually keeps it hidden.
The Maleficent actor's tattoos symbolise her relationship with her children, Buddhist spells, Arabic scripts and many among others while some remain mysterious like the letter 'H' inked on the wrist.
Overall the actor is said to have 20 tattoos, here are few creative inks and the meaning behind them:
*Bengal Tiger on her back a traditional Thai tattoo that was done with a manual needle.
*Arabic Script on her right arm which translates to the strength of will.
*Geographical coordinates of where her six children were born.
*Gothic letter tattoo on the base of her neck which reads, "Know Your Rights".
*On her left shoulder blade, the Buddhist Pali incantation in Khmer script.
*The cross tattoo on her hip featuring a Latin phrase Quod me nutrit me destruit meaning "What nourishes me, destroys me."
*Tennessee Williams quote on her left elbow, "A prayer for the wild at heart, kept in cages."
*On her left underarm is the Roman number 13. She later added V MCMXL to it which represents the date 13 May 1940 when Winston Churchill gave a famous speech, in which he said, "I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat."
Follow @News18Movies for more
From stunning red carpet high-slits to her love for pastel and neutral colour palette, Angelina's style has always been a perfect amalgamation of glamour and sophistication. Yes, so classy that she steps out for ice cream in Dior.
Be it spending quality with her six children or working endlessly as a philanthropist, the actor does it all with grace.
Recently, at the world premiere of Dumbo, she walked the red carpet in a stunning backless Versace gown which revealed her creative tattoos which she usually keeps it hidden.
The Maleficent actor's tattoos symbolise her relationship with her children, Buddhist spells, Arabic scripts and many among others while some remain mysterious like the letter 'H' inked on the wrist.
Overall the actor is said to have 20 tattoos, here are few creative inks and the meaning behind them:
*Bengal Tiger on her back a traditional Thai tattoo that was done with a manual needle.
*Arabic Script on her right arm which translates to the strength of will.
*Geographical coordinates of where her six children were born.
*Gothic letter tattoo on the base of her neck which reads, "Know Your Rights".
*On her left shoulder blade, the Buddhist Pali incantation in Khmer script.
*The cross tattoo on her hip featuring a Latin phrase Quod me nutrit me destruit meaning "What nourishes me, destroys me."
*Tennessee Williams quote on her left elbow, "A prayer for the wild at heart, kept in cages."
*On her left underarm is the Roman number 13. She later added V MCMXL to it which represents the date 13 May 1940 when Winston Churchill gave a famous speech, in which he said, "I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Funny Twitter Thread has Used Bollywood References to Make a Point About Hindi as Third Language
- 5G in India: Trials to Start in 100 Days, But Will it be With or Without Huawei?
- Sign in With Apple Competes Directly With Facebook And Google, And Doesn’t Need to Sell Ads
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick, Joe, Sophie and Her Mother Were Furious When a Portal Called Her Global Scam Artist
- Heartbroken Note to Camera Thief to Return Photos of Deceased Pet Dog Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results