Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: Find Out the Meanings Behind Her Tattoos

On Angelina Jolie's birthday, scroll down to find out the meaning behind her creative tattoos.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: Find Out the Meanings Behind Her Tattoos
Angelina Jolie turns 44 and her fans worldwide can't keep calm. The Academy Award Winner is undoubtedly the most stylish and versatile actor of this era, setting style statements every time she steps out.

From stunning red carpet high-slits to her love for pastel and neutral colour palette, Angelina's style has always been a perfect amalgamation of glamour and sophistication. Yes, so classy that she steps out for ice cream in Dior.

Be it spending quality with her six children or working endlessly as a philanthropist, the actor does it all with grace.

Recently, at the world premiere of Dumbo, she walked the red carpet in a stunning backless Versace gown which revealed her creative tattoos which she usually keeps it hidden.





The Maleficent actor's tattoos symbolise her relationship with her children, Buddhist spells, Arabic scripts and many among others while some remain mysterious like the letter 'H' inked on the wrist.

Overall the actor is said to have 20 tattoos, here are few creative inks and the meaning behind them:

*Bengal Tiger on her back a traditional Thai tattoo that was done with a manual needle.

*Arabic Script on her right arm which translates to the strength of will.

*Geographical coordinates of where her six children were born.

*Gothic letter tattoo on the base of her neck which reads, "Know Your Rights".

*On her left shoulder blade, the Buddhist Pali incantation in Khmer script.

*The cross tattoo on her hip featuring a Latin phrase Quod me nutrit me destruit meaning "What nourishes me, destroys me."

*Tennessee Williams quote on her left elbow, "A prayer for the wild at heart, kept in cages."

*On her left underarm is the Roman number 13. She later added V MCMXL to it which represents the date 13 May 1940 when Winston Churchill gave a famous speech, in which he said, "I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat."






