Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Revisiting Some Hit Songs of the Actor

Anil Kapoor has turned 63 today. The actor known for his unbelievably young looks made his debut in the film industry via Telugu and Kannada films in the 1980s. He went on to receive international recognition as he starred in Academy Award winning director Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire and Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.

Most recently, the actor indulged in a Twitter war with director Anurag Kashyap for the promotion of their upcoming movie titled AK vs AK. The two are utilising the tense history between them to promote the Netflix original.

However, before this movie comes out on the OTT platform, let us take a look at some of the hit songs picturised on the actor.

Taare Hain Barati

This hit song from the Priyadarshan movie Virasat is all about festivities and celebration. The song came out in 1997 and features actress Pooja Batra. The song is sung by Kumar Sanu and Jaspinder Narula. The music was composed by Anu Malik.

Gallan Goodiyan

Another dance number and a song perfect for any celebration, Gallan Goodiyan from Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do was a song shot in a single take. The song is composed by musical trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy and is sung by Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh.

Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re

If you wish to revisit the iconic 80s disco trend, then listen to this Bappi Lahiri classic where Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh are grooving to the catchy beats. The song came out in 1985 and was part of the movie Saheb. Lending their voice to the song were S Janaki and Bappi Lahiri.

I Love You

Anil's on-screen chemistry with Sridevi became the talk of the town back in ‘80s and ‘90s. The duo had a sizzling performance in the song I Love You from the movie Mr India. Years later, the song is still one of the most romantic numbers ever composed.

My name is Lakhan

One cannot forget this song when talking about Anil Kapoor. Dancing to the catchy dhol beats is the lead actor of 1989 movie Ram Lakhan. The song describes Anil's fun character in this movie that also starred Jackie Shroff in the lead role.