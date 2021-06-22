Happy Birthday Anubhav Sinha: From Dus, Ra.One to Thappad and Mulk, Best Movies Of The Filmmaker

Well-known Bollywood director, Anubhav Sinha turns a year older today. The filmmaker started off as an assistant director after having worked as an engineer for 2 years. His natural inclination towards storytelling drove him to initially create massively popular TV series like Sea Hawks and Shikast. Sinha made his debut as a feature film director with the romantic film, Tum Bin that was received quite well.

On the special occasion of his birthday, here are 5 best movies of the filmmaker:

Ra.One: It was one of the most ambitious superhero films starring Shahrukh, Kareena, Arjun Rampal, Shahana Goswami. Owing to the stunning visual effects, action sequences, music, the film went to be a box office favorite. It also won a National Award, Filmfare Award, 4 IIFA for technical reasons. Sinha was the co-writer of this film along with Kanika Dhillon.

Dus: Sinha directed this action thriller film which was a tribute to the filmmaker Mukul S. Anand. This third directorial venture comprising an ensemble cast was both,commercial and critical success.‘Dus Bahane’ song and action sequences were very popular in this film.It went on to become 2005’s tenth highest-grossing film of the year.

Article 15: Sinha brilliantly directed this film on the Article 15 of the Indian Constitution that dealt with sensitive issues pertaining to racial, caste, sex discrimination. It was lauded by critics and audience, alike. Sinha brought out the best in every actor in the film. Ayushmann Khurrana won his first National Award for this film.

Thappad: Once again, an extraordinary film by Sinha, Thappad created quite a buzz. It went on to win several awards and audience’s love. Sinha continued to establish himself as a credible, excellent director. Thappad fetched him a nomination in the Filmfare in the Best Director category. It won Filmfare award for best film.

Mulk: Sinha’s shift from action films happened with the film Mulk that revolved around a real life event faced by a Muslim family. It was an incredible film starring Rishi Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Neena Gupta, Taapsee andManoj Pahwa. Sinha received Filmfare Award for Best Story.

