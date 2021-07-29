Happy Birthday, Anup Jalota: Watch Memorable Songs of the ‘Emperor of Bhajans’

Anup Jalota, the legendary singer known for his spellbinding bhajan renditions, turns 68 this year. Recipient of Padma Shri, Anup Jalota is one of the most revered, adored singers of our time. His remarkable way of singing devotional songs, music, and ghazals have always enthralled audiences. This celebrated artist’s singing style belongs to Sham Chowrasi Gharana of Punjab.

He is fondly addressed as the Emperor of Bhajans (Bhajan Samrat). Some of his popular songs include- Tumhare Shahar Ka Mausam, Jag Mein Sundar Hai Do Naam, Kabhi Kabhi Bhagwan Ko Bhi, Tere Man Mein Raam, Shree Hanuman Chalisa, Prabhuji Tum Chandan Hum Pani.

In 2008 he released a song named ‘Golden Memorable Yaadein’ for the CD titled ‘Noorani Chehra’ Ismaili Devotional songs to honour the golden jubilee of Aga Khan Saab. Shaukat (Sam) Kassam produced it.

Let’s take a look at the famous singer’s songs/bhajans playlist that have received extraordinary appreciation over the years:

Main Nazar Se Pee Raha Hoon

This heart-warming ghazal was from his live concert in Fiji in 1998. Anwar Mirza Puri is the lyricist. People loved his excellent rendition.

Chaand Angdaiyaan Le Raha Hai

A mesmerizing ghazal sung by Anup in the live concert held in Holland in 1984. Music was by P.S.Kainth and Sons. Audiences’ thoroughly enjoyed listening to his wonderful voice.

Achyutam Keshavam: It’s a popular Krishna bhakti geet

The gem of a singer that he is, his rendition elevated the bhajan to a great level. He sang this bhajan with such devotion that it sounded completely divine.

Bhajan prabhat

It was a compilation of devotional songs that was produced by Vinod Suneja. The bhajans were extremely well received and lauded by audiences. It had 10 bhajans on Krishna, Ganesh, Ram. Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva was one of the popular bhajans from this compilation.

Suraj ki garmi se

His yet another priceless bhajan that soothes the minds of any devotee, is this song. It is dedicated to Lord Ram. It had music created by Chandra Kamal.

Aisi Lagi Lagan

Anup Jalota’s soulful rendition of this bhajan was extremely heart touching. It’s about Mira’s love for Lord Krishna.

