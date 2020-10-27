Happy Birthday Anuradha Paudwal: Here's a Playlist of Her Iconic Songs from the '90s

Veteran Indian singer Anuradha Paudwal, known for giving some of the most iconic songs to the 90s generation, turns 66 today. The Padma Shri recipient is also known for singing Hindi devotional songs which are largely played during festive time in the country. The singer won the National Award in 1989 as the best playback singer for Marathi song He Ek Reshami from the movie Kalat Nakalat. She also won Filmfare awards for three consecutive years –1991, 1992, and 1993 – for her impressive singing in Hindi cinema movies.

Here are some of the iconic songs sung by the melodious Anuradha Paudwal that will take you back in time.

Maiyya Yashoda

This fun yet traditional song based on Lord Krishna and his mischievous nature as complained by Radha, was picturised on Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Salman and the cast of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Released in 1999, this Suraj Barjatia film was a typical Indian family drama.

Nazar Ke Saamne

Anuradha Paudwal won the Filmfare award for best playback singer for this song from the 1990 blockbuster movie Ashiqui.

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

The title track of this romantic movie from 1991 was another love song of the 90s. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the movie starred his daughter Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan in lead roles. The song also won Paudwal another Filmfare Award in 1992.

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

Lending her voice to the iconic song from the movie Beta, this song also enhanced Madhuri Dixit’s performance as a dancer. The song was an instant hit and still remains one of the most memorable songs of Dixit.

Mere Man Baajo Mridang

Composed by legendary Laxmikant Pyarelal, this song won Paudwal her first Filmfare Award in 1985. The chorus for this renowned song from the movie Utsav was also sung by Suresh Wadkar, and Aarti Mukherjee. Utsav was based on the 2nd-century BC Sanskrit play, Mrichakatika by Shudraka.

The story depicted a courtesan, Vasantsena, played by Rekha and her chance meeting with a poor Brahmin man, Charudutt, played by Shekhar Suman, in Ujjain.