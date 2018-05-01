Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 Times the Actress' Airport Style Gave Us Major Fashion Goals

A post shared by Allia Al Rufai (@alliaalrufai) on Apr 10, 2018 at 5:05am PDT

Anushka Sharma is as much an actor as she is a fashion icon. The actress, who tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli in December last year, has been on a sartorial roll for the last couple of years.From donning elaborate designer outfits on various occasions, looking ethereal on her wedding day in a Sabyasachi ensemble, giving a lesson or two on red carpet dressing, nailing the bold look with elan to rocking the comfy airport style, Anushka's fashion game has almost always been on point.And while her wedding trousseau, courtesy ace designer Sabyasachi, gave brides-to-be across the globe major fashion goals, it's her chic and comfortable airport style that has impressed one and all.As the actress turns 30 today, we take a look at five instances when Anushka gave us some major fashion goals with her impressive airport style.At a time when athleisure is a large trend, Anushka is making a case for cotton kurtas teamed with palazzos. Anushka's chic yet trendy formula to beat the scorching heat is something that a lot of girls can be inspired from.The actor recently donned a star printed cotton kurta–palazzo set by Sabyasachi at the airport, ticking off all the right boxes for a relaxed summer look. She teamed her outfit with a pair of oversized black sunglasses, flat sandals and a handbag.Take a look.Trust Anushka Sharma to give a basic outfit a chic makeover. Dressed in a cool, monochrome, midriff-baring Tommy Hilfiger crop top teamed with distressed denims from the same brand, the actor upped the ante as she paired her outfit with classic white sneakers, a black backpack, black wristwatch and an olive baseball cap to give a stylish makeover to her otherwise low-key and carefree look.Take a look.A file photo of Anushka Sharma.We all know that Anushka Sharma isn't shy of repeating her clothes. The actress not only loves recycling and styling her own clothes in different ways to create interesting looks, but sometimes even borrows t-shirts from her husband's closet and sports them in style, without any hesitation.On two separate occassions, Anushka has been snapped sporting Virat's t-shirts and nailing the look while travelling for work or otherwise.Take a look.(Photo: Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport/ Yogen Shah)An Ivy Park grey sleeveless, graphic printed top teamed with a long linen vest and matching pants? Well, Anushka can sure make them look cool.Take a look.Anushka stunned onlookers at the Mumbai airport when she returned from an extended holiday with husband Virat Kohli in South Africa, earlier this year.The actress was snapped dressed in a black jumpsuit, which she teamed with white sneakers and a pair of cool sunglasses.The Phillauri star looked every bit the diva that she is in the all black attire.Take a look.