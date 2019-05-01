Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Evolution of the Style Icon Over the Years, See Pics

Anushka Sharma turns 31! Over the course of a decade in Bollywood, the powerhouse performer never ceases to impress her fans or even the critics. From Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to Zero, the impressive range of movies has made her one of the best actors of her generation.She is not just a model, producer and an actor but also advocates animal rights. On her last birthday, she announced building an animal shelter promising the fellow living beings equal rights, equal care and equal love.Talking about her sartorial choices we ought to admit, ever since her entry in Bollywood, her fashion sense has evolved so much that she can now compete for the crown of best-dressed celebrity and probably win it too.When it comes to her fashion sense, Anushka is known for her elegant, chic and sophisticated outfits. The actor also started her own clothing line, Nush.The Zero actor often steps out with her better half Virat Kohli in a simple tee and denim and she still looks drop dead gorgeous. Not only is she known for her classy appearances on the red carpet but she can equally slay in an Abu-Sandeep or Sabyasachi couture.On Anushka Sharma's birthday, scroll down to witness some of the best style moments of the diva.