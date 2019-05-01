English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Evolution of the Style Icon Over the Years, See Pics
On Anushka Sharma's birthday, scroll down to witness some of the best style moments of the diva.
On Anushka Sharma's birthday, scroll down to witness some of the best style moments of the diva.
Loading...
Anushka Sharma turns 31! Over the course of a decade in Bollywood, the powerhouse performer never ceases to impress her fans or even the critics. From Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to Zero, the impressive range of movies has made her one of the best actors of her generation.
She is not just a model, producer and an actor but also advocates animal rights. On her last birthday, she announced building an animal shelter promising the fellow living beings equal rights, equal care and equal love.
Talking about her sartorial choices we ought to admit, ever since her entry in Bollywood, her fashion sense has evolved so much that she can now compete for the crown of best-dressed celebrity and probably win it too.
When it comes to her fashion sense, Anushka is known for her elegant, chic and sophisticated outfits. The actor also started her own clothing line, Nush.
The Zero actor often steps out with her better half Virat Kohli in a simple tee and denim and she still looks drop dead gorgeous. Not only is she known for her classy appearances on the red carpet but she can equally slay in an Abu-Sandeep or Sabyasachi couture.
On Anushka Sharma's birthday, scroll down to witness some of the best style moments of the diva.
She is not just a model, producer and an actor but also advocates animal rights. On her last birthday, she announced building an animal shelter promising the fellow living beings equal rights, equal care and equal love.
Talking about her sartorial choices we ought to admit, ever since her entry in Bollywood, her fashion sense has evolved so much that she can now compete for the crown of best-dressed celebrity and probably win it too.
When it comes to her fashion sense, Anushka is known for her elegant, chic and sophisticated outfits. The actor also started her own clothing line, Nush.
The Zero actor often steps out with her better half Virat Kohli in a simple tee and denim and she still looks drop dead gorgeous. Not only is she known for her classy appearances on the red carpet but she can equally slay in an Abu-Sandeep or Sabyasachi couture.
On Anushka Sharma's birthday, scroll down to witness some of the best style moments of the diva.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Girl From Lahore Wants Mondays to be Declared as 'Game of Thrones' Holidays
- IPL 2019 | Going Back With Memories of a Lifetime: Warner
- Apple iPad Mini (2019) Review: An iPad That Has no Competition, Except From Your Smartphone
- Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Evolution of the Style Icon Over the Years, See Pics
- Ajax Create Club History: All Stats from Tottenham vs Ajax in Champions League
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results