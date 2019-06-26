Happy Birthday Ariana Grande : 5 Times the Singer's Pictures were Aesthetically Pleasing

As Ariana Grande turns a year older, the One Last Time singer has every reason to celebrate. The 26-year-old pop singer is known for her songs like Problem, Big Bang and Seven Rings. Besides getting appreciated for her performances, the Grammy award-winning artist is also adored by fans around the world.

Ariana Grande also regularly shares pictures on her Instagram account and on her 26th birthday.

The Poser:

The Bang Bang singer looks dreamy as she aesthetically lies down on the staircase. She opted for a chick glittery pink dress and thigh high boots for this look. She completed the outfit with her signature ponytail.

Coachella Queen:

This is the outfit that Ariana wore during her headlining performance at Coachella. This purple two-piece with bouffant shoulders was designed by Michael Ngo. To complete the outfit she kept her makeup classic and her hair up. She even wore a headband to enhance the outfit.

When she was too cute to handle:

In this monochrome picture, Ariana grande could be seen playing with her hair. Dressed in an over sized sweatshirt and thigh high boots, the 7 rings singer looks extremely cute with a pout.

Love for Blueberries:

Ariana took to Instagram to show her fascination towards blueberries. In this picture the thank u, next singer can be seen enjoying the fruit with her eyes closed. Dressed in a striped slip dress, Ariana looks beautiful with her hair down.

When she gave us some major “Hair Goals”:

One Last time singer is known to have her own personal style. However, in this picture, Ariana opted out of her signature ponytail to try a more fun version of it. And can we just say this look is giving us some major hair goals.