Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Happy Birthday Ariana Grande: A Playlist of Her Popular Songs

Having created a niche for herself in the pop industry here is looking at an Ariana Grande playlist for all of your moods.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 26, 2020, 12:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Ariana Grande: A Playlist of Her Popular Songs
Ariana Grande. (Image: AP)

Having started in the field of entertainment as a Disney star, Ariana Grande has found her place in the pop world with her impressive vocal range and chartbuster songs. The American star turns 27 today and already has a Grammy Award, several MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards under her name.

The Florida born singer is also a songwriter and an actor who started her career with a Broadway musical in the year 2008. The singer also won a Grammy nomination with her latest full album this year. Ariana has also recently released a collab, Stuck With U, with Justin Beiber shot from home to benefit a foundation that supports the children of first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Having created a niche for herself in the pop industry here is looking at an Ariana Grande playlist for all of your moods.

7 Rings

Apt for getting your confident game going, the 2019 track is sure to bounce along with the rhythm.

Side to Side

Featuring Nicki Minaj, this 2016 song remains on our minds even today.

Thank You, Next

With foot-tapping beats, it is one of the most popular songs of Grande.

God is a Woman

Another empowering song from Ariana’s house, this 2018 track is loved by fans.

Bang Bang

A powerful collaboration between Jessie J, Nicki and Ariana; this powerhouse track remains to be a dance floor favourite even today.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading