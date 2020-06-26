Happy Birthday Ariana Grande: A Playlist of Her Popular Songs

Having started in the field of entertainment as a Disney star, Ariana Grande has found her place in the pop world with her impressive vocal range and chartbuster songs. The American star turns 27 today and already has a Grammy Award, several MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards under her name.

The Florida born singer is also a songwriter and an actor who started her career with a Broadway musical in the year 2008. The singer also won a Grammy nomination with her latest full album this year. Ariana has also recently released a collab, Stuck With U, with Justin Beiber shot from home to benefit a foundation that supports the children of first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Having created a niche for herself in the pop industry here is looking at an Ariana Grande playlist for all of your moods.

7 Rings

Apt for getting your confident game going, the 2019 track is sure to bounce along with the rhythm.

Side to Side

Featuring Nicki Minaj, this 2016 song remains on our minds even today.

Thank You, Next

With foot-tapping beats, it is one of the most popular songs of Grande.

God is a Woman

Another empowering song from Ariana’s house, this 2018 track is loved by fans.

Bang Bang

A powerful collaboration between Jessie J, Nicki and Ariana; this powerhouse track remains to be a dance floor favourite even today.

