Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Sister Anshula, Kareena Kapoor Khan Pour in Wishes

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turns an year older today. To make the occasion special for her dear brother, Anshula Kapoor has shared a loved filled post for him on Instagram.

In the photo, Anshula is hugging her brother from the back. Arjun too is holding her hands as the brother-sister duo smile for the picture. The Gunday actor can be seen wearing a white shirt which he has teamed with a black suit.

Arjun and Anshula have always been vocal about their bond and so this post which oozes out love does not come as a surprise.

In a part of the post, the dotting younger sister has mentioned how the Panipat actor who turns 35 years old today, has been her biggest source of support and strength.

She said, “Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way (sic).”

Other celebrities like Mini Mathur and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have also extended their wishes in the comments section. Mini wrote, “Happy birthday @arjunkapoor! This note is everything”, while Riddhima said, “Happiest bday Arjun (sic)."

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Arjun in Ki & Ka, also shared a picture of the two wishing the latter happy birthday.

