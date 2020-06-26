Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Sister Anshula, Kareena Kapoor Khan Pour in Wishes
Arjun Kapoor has turned 35 on Friday and wishes poured in from all quarters.
Arjun Kapoor with Anshula and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turns an year older today. To make the occasion special for her dear brother, Anshula Kapoor has shared a loved filled post for him on Instagram.
In the photo, Anshula is hugging her brother from the back. Arjun too is holding her hands as the brother-sister duo smile for the picture. The Gunday actor can be seen wearing a white shirt which he has teamed with a black suit.
Arjun and Anshula have always been vocal about their bond and so this post which oozes out love does not come as a surprise.
In a part of the post, the dotting younger sister has mentioned how the Panipat actor who turns 35 years old today, has been her biggest source of support and strength.
She said, “Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way (sic).”
Happy birthday @arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth. Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me. You’ve never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can’t breathe without her. You’ve given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. You’ve moved heaven and earth to make sure I’m taken care of and loved. You’re the reason I’ve never felt like I’m alone. You’re that light that manages to shine through all my darkness, to show me the way and to lead me out of the dark. You know my deepest fears, my darkest thoughts, all the dragons in my head and all the demons I fight with every day - and you love me despite all that. You make me feel loved every day. You make me feel cherished, beyond loved. You make me feel like I matter. YOU are my home. And Your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love. For this and for infinite more reasons, You are my number one, the best person I know, my anchor, my North Star, my most favorite human, my heartbeat, and the best gift mom could have given me. I don’t ever want to live in a world that you’re not in. Love you to infinity. I’ve got your back, and you’ve got mine. Always and forever ❤️♾
Other celebrities like Mini Mathur and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have also extended their wishes in the comments section. Mini wrote, “Happy birthday @arjunkapoor! This note is everything”, while Riddhima said, “Happiest bday Arjun (sic)."
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Arjun in Ki & Ka, also shared a picture of the two wishing the latter happy birthday.
