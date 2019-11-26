Happy Birthday Arjun Rampal: 5 Pics That Prove How Much His Daughters Mean to Him
Arjun Rampal's Instagram profile has lots of pictures of his daughters to prove that they mean the world to him. Check out some adorable ones below.
Arjun Rampal with his daughters
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who is known for his good looks and delightful personality, is ringing in his 47th birthday. The D-Day actor has spent over two decades in the Hindi film industry and has some award winning performances to his name.
Before his debut in the Bollywood industry, Rampal was a successful and famous model and worked with popular fashion designer Rohit Bal.
He made his acting debut in 2001with Rajiv Rai’s romantic drama ‘Pyaar Ishq aur Mohobbat’. He then went on to star in several big budget projects like ‘Don’, ‘Ra.One’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Raajneeti’. He even bagged a National Award in the Best Supporting actor category for his powerful performance in ‘Rock On’. In 2006, he produced his first film ‘I See You’.
Rampal split up with his wife Mehr Jessia after 20 years of marriage. He has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, and he shares a deep bond with them. In fact, his Instagram profile has lots of pictures of his daughters to prove that they mean the world to Arjun.
Goofy selfies
Arjun shared a collage of some crazy selfies with his elder daughter Mahikaa. The adorable father-daughter pictures will surely warm your hearts.
Some good-looking genes
Just like their father, Mahikaa and Myra also have some real model-like looks and their confidence in front of the camera shows how charming they’d look on some magazine cover.
View this post on Instagram
The luckiest Dad in town. Thank you girls for such special memories. Thank you @subisamuel for these precious images. Thank you @htbrunch for our first interview together. Very special. #happyfathersday to all you dads out there. @jamalshaikh and @karishmaupadhyay for the lovely words.
Fam-jam
This adorable picture has two ‘paw’fect members as well. Mahikaa and Myra have their pet doggos each and the kids and their dad couldn’t be any happier.
A hearty laugh
Sharing this picture on his younger daughter’s birthday, Arjun called her ‘my smile. my joy’.
Lunching together
Arjun captioned this picture with Mahikaa as “Lunch date with my bestie.”
