Happy Birthday Arjun Rampal: A Look at His Throwback Pics from Modelling Days

Bollywood actor and model Arjun Rampal turned 48 today. The actor has been gracing the silver screen for two decades now. Arjun made his acting debut in 2001 with Rajiv Rai's Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. The movie also starred actors Sunil Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani and Kirti Reddy. With his fresh looks and charming personality, Rampal gave a show stealing performance and earned all the attention.

Arjun was last seen in the ZEE5 web-series The Final Call. His last big release was in 2018's Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. The actor has delivered some unforgettable performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Heroine, Rock On!!, Raajneeti, Inkaar and many others.

However, before becoming an actor, Arjun was a model. He was married to Mehr Jesia, who was also one of the renowned models of India. The couple separated in 2019. Arjun is now in a relationship with South African model Gabriella Demetriades with whom he also has a baby boy.

Arjun frequently posts throwback pictures from his early modelling days.

Take a look at some of them:

1. In this throwback image, Arjun takes us to 1995 when a photographer named Pat took these images of him. The actor said "remember these early days in Mumbai when the world was a playground. Dreams, aspirations, new friends, somewhere in Andheri on a friends terrace. Clueless of how life would turn out. Look back and feel just gratitude. #nostalgia".

2. This throwback picture is 25 years old and shows actor Arjun Rampal taking inspiration from DC comic villain the Joker. Arjun is posing for the camera in green hair and is channeling his inner Joker persona for this shoot.

3. This post is another blast from the past which takes us back to 1995. The photoshoot took place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where the model collaborated with celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani for the first time. Commenting on the picture, Daboo said that he arranged the photoshoot via phone call in 1995 and they directly met on the sets in Jaisalmer.

4. Arjun posted this Sexy Saturday post and showed us how he had always carried that panache with him. The actor flaunts his locks and looks straight into the camera for this shoot done by photographer Bharat Sikka.

5. Another shoot by Daboo Ratnani, this throwback image also features model Aditi Govitrikar.

Happy Birthday Arjun Rampal!