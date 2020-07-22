Happy Birthday Armaan Malik: 5 Unmissable Tracks by the Singer
Singer Armaan Malik has turned 25 on Wednesday. Here's looking at his five memorable tracks in Bollywood films.
Armaan Malik
Talented singer Armaan Malik turns an year older. The 25-year-old has won many hearts with his melodious voice. He made his grand entry in the movie industry with Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho’s tracks. He sung the title track along with Tumko To Aana Hi Tha, and Love You Till The End (House Mix) for the film.
The versatile singer released his music album at the young age of 18. The album titled ‘Armaan’ was released under Universal Music’s banner. As her turns 25 today here is a look at some of his best songs:
Besabriyaan
The soulful track is a part of MS Dhoni - The Untold Story. The lyrics of the song have been written by Manoj Muntashir and the music of the same has been done by his brother Amaal Malik.
Theher Ja
Song featuring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu is full of emotions. The track is a part of 2018 film October. The music of this has been given by Abhishek Arora while the words belong to Abhiruchi Chand.
Buddhu Sa Mann
The happy dance number features Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt. The track is a part of the film Kapoor and Sons. It is filmed in a cutesy party setup and is certainly one of the most feel good songs.
Kyun Rabba
The moving track is a part of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer film Badla. It has been written by Kumar and has been composed by Amaal Malik.
Bol Do Na Zara
This track from Azhar features Emraan Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri. The heart-breaking track will move you to tears. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and has been written by Rashmi Virag.
HBD Armaan, Bollywood's soulful voice.
