Happy Birthday Armaan Malik: A Playlist of His Songs for All Your Different Moods; Watch Videos

Armaan Malik, one of the best looking and talented singers of the country, will be turning 26 this year on July 22. People love him for his melodious voice, and thus, he also has a massive fan following 9.9 million on his Instagram handle. Armaan is not just an amazing singer, but is extremely versatile as well. The proof of his versality is in the variety of songs he has sung.

From giving hit singles to singing hit songs for movies, he has proved himself everywhere. Let’s have a look at some of the best performances of the soon to be birthday boy:

Jab Tak: The song is from the movie MS Dhoni – The Untold Story released in the year 2016. It became one of the most popular songs of the film and makes your heart skip a beat every time you hear it.

Buddhu Sa Mann: This full of life song sung by Armaan can make anyone want to groove in seconds. Released in the year 2016, the song is a part of the hit movie Kapoor and Sons.

Pehla Pyaar: Music album of the film Kabir Singh became a huge hit even before the release of the movie. One of the amazing songs from the film was sung by Armaan. The song describing someone’s first love in his amazing voice is worth listening to on loop.

Wajah Tum Ho: The song is from the film Hate Story 3, released in 2015. This song is a perfect proof about the fact that Armaan is not just good at singing soft romantic songs, but also the seductive ones.

Butta Bomma: If you are a Tiktok or Instagram Reels fan, you must have definitely listened this viral song. Sung for Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Even if one is unable to understand the language, they will surely be able to connect to the beautifully sung song.

