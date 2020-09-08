Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: Here's Looking at 5 Iconic Songs by Her

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle turns a year older on September 8. The iconic singer is the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan. The playback singer also holds the Guinness Book of World Record for most recorded artist in the music history.

Asha has sung in more than 20 languages. Her works includes film music, ghazals, bhajans, traditional Indian classical music, folk songs, qawwalis and Rabindra Sangeet.

In 2013, she made her debut as an actress in a film titled Mai. The Hindi film featured renowned actors like Ram Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Padmini Kolhapure. The movie also marked Mahesh Kodiyal’s directorial debut.

As the legendary singer turns 87 today, here is a look at some of her iconic songs:

Tu, Tu Hai Vahi

The song is a part of 1982 film Yeh Vaada Raha starring Rishi Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon and Tina Munim in lead roles. The song is a duet, and Kishore Kumar has sung the other part of the track. The evergreen track’s music director is RD Burman.

Zara Sa Jhoom Loon

The track is a part of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The song too features the leading couple. The lyrics of the groovy number have been written by Anand Bakshi while the music has been given by Jatin and Lalit Pandit. The male voice in the track is of Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Dum Maro Dum

The track is a part of 1971 film Haré Rama Haré Krishna. The track till date is quite popular. Asha Bhosle also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

The evergreen track has also been voiced by two of the most iconic male singers including Mohammed Rafi and RD Burman. The lyrics of the romantic track have been written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and Pancham.

Kahin Aag Lage

The song is a part of a film titled Taal that stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, Amrish Puri, Alok Nath and Saurabh Shukla. The music composer of the track is AR Rahman. Apart from the birthday girl, Aditya Narayan and Richa Sharma too have lent their voice for the track

Happy 87th birthday Asha ji.