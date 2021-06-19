Happy Birthday Ashish Vidyarthi: Best Performances By the Versatile Actor

Ashish Vidyarthi, actor and motivational speaker, is best known for his work in 11 different languages in the film industry. His first release was Drohkaal, for which he won a national film award for the best supporting actor in 1995. As the actor turned a year older, here are the best performances of the actor.

Drohkaal

In 1994 this Hindi-language crime drama film directed and produced by Govind Nihalani delineated India’s fight against terrorism. The film explores the subjects of mental and psychological trauma that honest police officers go through as they fight against ruthless terrorists. Ashish played the role of mastermind Commander Bhadra and won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin

Sudhir Mishra’s 1996 thriller film features Tara Deshpande and Nirmal Pandey and Ashish in lead roles. The film’s entire plot takes place over a single night. Ashish, who played the antagonist Ramanbhai in the film, won the Star Screen Award for his role.

Pokiri

The action thriller Telugu film directed by Puri Jagannadh features Mahesh Babu and Ileana D’Cruz, Prakash Raj, and Ashish in prominent roles. Ashish plays the character of Sub-inspector Pasupathy in the film that revolves around a local goon whose killer instincts earn him not only his girlfriend’s disapproval and a corrupt cop’s enmity but also the attention of a wanted don. The film remained the highest-grossing Telugu film for three years until it was surpassed by Magadheera in 2009.

Ghilli

The sports action Tamil-language film directed by Dharani and produced by A. M. Rathnam was a remake of the Telugu-language film Okkadu (2003). Ashish played the character of Assistant Commissioner of Police Sivasubramaniam who constantly chides his son, a Kabaddi player for his lack of interest in studies and his love for kabaddi. The movie ran for more than 200 days at the box office.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here