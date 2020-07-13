Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Happy Birthday Asim Riaz: 5 Times He Ruled Over Social Media

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Asim Riaz has turned 27 today. Take a look at some trending pictures of the much loved model-actor.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 13, 2020, 1:06 PM IST
Happy Birthday Asim Riaz: 5 Times He Ruled Over Social Media
Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz celebrates his birthday on July 13. Ever since his participation in the reality TV show, Riaz has been winning several hearts for his game plans and humble nature. The TV show was also a hit for Riaz’ love story with co-contestant Himanshi Khurana. The lovebirds continued to carry on the relationship even after the show ended.


Riaz has quite a presence and following on social media. With 3.7 million followers, Riaz seems to be one of the most eligible bachelor for girls online and has been at the receiving end of lots of love.


On his 27th birthday, here is a look at some of his most popular Instagram pictures:


Gift to self


Just a few days before his birthday, Riaz bought his dream car BMW 5 Series M Sports. The star flaunted the new beast on social media.




Desi swag


Despite being grown up in a well-off family, Riaz is a down to earth person. This picture, with a farm in the background, is a proof about his love for all things desi.




New goals everyday


Riaz has been extremely possessive about his physique and leaves no chance to exercise. He often shows off his well-built body on social media.




With the bae


Both Riaz and Himanshi have set up goals as the new couple in the town. From supporting each other’s decision to working together, the lovebirds are all things perfect.


View this post on Instagram

@iamhimanshikhurana#asimriaz#asimanshi 🙃🙃

A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official) on



Positivity and hope




Sometimes, waiting patiently for the right opportunity is what one can do while having faith in positivity. Riaz’s post gives out a similar message here. HBD Asim!

