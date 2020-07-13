Happy Birthday Asim Riaz: 5 Times He Ruled Over Social Media
'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Asim Riaz has turned 27 today. Take a look at some trending pictures of the much loved model-actor.
Asim Riaz
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz celebrates his birthday on July 13. Ever since his participation in the reality TV show, Riaz has been winning several hearts for his game plans and humble nature. The TV show was also a hit for Riaz’ love story with co-contestant Himanshi Khurana. The lovebirds continued to carry on the relationship even after the show ended.
Riaz has quite a presence and following on social media. With 3.7 million followers, Riaz seems to be one of the most eligible bachelor for girls online and has been at the receiving end of lots of love.
On his 27th birthday, here is a look at some of his most popular Instagram pictures:
Gift to self
Just a few days before his birthday, Riaz bought his dream car BMW 5 Series M Sports. The star flaunted the new beast on social media.
View this post on Instagram
I’m extremely happy today to get my DREAM CAR. new beast - BMW 5 Series M Sports that I bought from The Car Mall, Delhi. They deal in Luxury Premium vehicles and provide quality cars with an excellent service that’s smooth & hassle free. I am more than satisfied with my experience with the car mall and recommend everyone to go try them out if you’re looking for your next luxury ride. Thank you Mr Amit Mehta and team for your impeccable service. @tcmdelhi @amitmehta9999 #TheCarMall #NewDelhi #TCMDelhi#AsimRiaz #LuxuryCars# 9811242588
Desi swag
Despite being grown up in a well-off family, Riaz is a down to earth person. This picture, with a farm in the background, is a proof about his love for all things desi.
New goals everyday
Riaz has been extremely possessive about his physique and leaves no chance to exercise. He often shows off his well-built body on social media.
View this post on Instagram
EVERY SET , EVERY REP GETS ME CLOSER TO MY GOAL..!!!! . . . . #gymmotivation #gym #fitness #fitnessmotivation #gymlife #workout #bodybuilding #motivation#training #gymtime #muscle #fitnessmodel#healthylifestyle #fitspo #workoutmotivation #instafit #lifestyle#fitnessaddict #fitnesslife #gymshark #fitnessjourney
With the bae
Both Riaz and Himanshi have set up goals as the new couple in the town. From supporting each other’s decision to working together, the lovebirds are all things perfect.
Positivity and hope
Sometimes, waiting patiently for the right opportunity is what one can do while having faith in positivity. Riaz’s post gives out a similar message here. HBD Asim!
