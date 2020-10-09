Happy Birthday Bella Hadid: Here's How the 24-year-old Model Continues to Slay it on Instagram
From urging people to vote to setting some serious fashion goals, Bella Hadid's Instagram feed is absolutely on point.
From urging people to vote to setting some serious fashion goals, Bella Hadid's Instagram feed is absolutely on point.
Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid who turns 24 on October 9 has been giving some serious fashion goals to netizens through her social media accounts.
Bella has been using her Instagram account to urge people to vote as the US goes to conduct its presidential elections next month. She has called the upcoming elections a pivotal moment not for the post of president but also other branches of the US government.
View this post on Instagram
From @whenweallvote : Supreme Court nominations impact us for a lifetime. We don’t directly elect Supreme Court Justices, but our elected officials do. Make sure you have a say and register to vote!!! This is so important. This election will be such a pivotal moment, not only for the presidential spot, but for every single branch of the government... they are all connected and you know about the domino effecttttt....Each “small” portion of what we vote for ultimately contributes to much larger decisions and outcomes. So....if you care about your future, your loved ones, or just anyone at all... Let’s vote Biden / Harris together... comment if you’re registered!! And if you’re not...LETS GO!!! I seriously can’t wait. BIDENHARRIS
The model recently appeared on Rihanna’s Savage Fenty show, which is available on Amazon Prime Video. Her all-black look for the lingerie brand was powerful and received an overwhelming reaction from her followers. Captioning the image Bella expressed her gratitude toward Rihanna and the Fenty team.
In one of the images from the show, Bella is posing along with other models wearing the Savage Fenty lingerie. Bella captioned the image, “These women!!. The power that they exude literally could take your breath away!” She praised the hard work put in by her fellow models, and thanked them for their energy and called them all-stars.
She further said how the show made her feel good and called Rihanna an icon. She thanked her for bringing the models together for an empowering show.
View this post on Instagram
These women!!. The power that they exude literally could take your breath away! They work so fucking hard and it shows. With every step !!! Soooo epic. Thank you for your energy .. You are all stars ⭐️ brought to you by the beyond @parrisgoebel @badgalriri @savagexfenty This show just made me feel good. Rihanna I’m watching you right now with a big ass smile on my face. You’re an icon. Thank you for bringing us together in the most empowering show , I’m so proud to walk (I guess in this case ... sit ) for ya. @shyvoncampbell @yuliana__maldonado @nataly__santiago @jadebug98 ♀️⛓
Bella, recently, became an aunt after her sister who is also a model Gigi Hadid gave birth to a baby girl. Gigi who is dating former One Direction singer Zayn Malik had announced their pregnancy earlier this year.
Bella had posted a picture with her pregnant sister on her Instagram expressing her elation at the arrival of the new member of the family. In the image, Bella and Gigi can be seen embracing their full bellies, but in Bella’s case, it was a burger she had which led to the illusion.
Bella has been modelling for the Italian luxury brand Versace for quite a few years now. In one of the posts, she shared her pictures from the recent shoot for the brand. In the snap, Bella can be seen in a beachwear lying at the seashore with the picture of Donatella Versace in front of her.
She was also on the cover of Vogue Italia’s September issue. The cover showed Bella in minimal make-up with a blazer and open hair.
View this post on Instagram
Italian Vogue September cover 100 covers, 100 faces, 100 stories. Thankful and proud to the fullest to be issue 63/100 next to some of the most brilliant, active, intelligent, incredible people . Shot by the legend that is @mark_borthwick ! Styled by my True true love @mr_carlos_nazario HAIR @jawaraw . You! My @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis @efarneti @ferdinandoverderi . Forever , Thank you.
In 2016, she was voted "Model of the Year" by industry professionals for Models.com. She also won Model of the Year at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London in 2016.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Trust Issues': Mujeeb Ur Rahman Taking DRS After Third Umpire Ruled Him Out Baffles IPL Fans
- Disha Patani Aces Butterfly Kick, Tiger Shroff is Impressed
- Did You Know, Android Phones And Apple iPhone Can Alert You To Sounds Around You?
- WWE Superstar and Hollywood Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surpasses 200 Million Instagram Followers
- Aly Goni on Jasmin Bhasin’s Closeness with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14