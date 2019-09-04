Happy Birthday Beyoncé: From Red Dresses to Maangtikas, Queen Bey Surely Knows How to Slay in Style

Beyoncé, who is celebrating her 38th birthday today, is known for her fashion statements both on stage and off the stage. The Irreplaceable singer never really swerved from her trademark honey-blonde hair color, but she has experimented with a ton of other hairstyles, including braids, bobs, curls, and ponytails to match her extravagant outfits. So here’s taking a look at her most elegant and tastefully selected looks through her over 20-year-long career.

1) The Braid Look

Beyoncé switched up her usual long tresses for some thick braids to match the fierceness of her bright red outfit while she slayed the stage in the Formation World Tour in 2016. In this look, she rocked the thicker braids with half of the braid free at the ends.

2) The Hair Flick Look

At her close friend Serena William’s wedding; the Diva singer slayed is blue-green dress. She rocked the look with the help of sparkly accessories and high stilettos. Her cascading long hair was tied in a ponytail and rest was left loose so that in a single hair flick, she could drive her fans crazy!

3) The Floral Headpiece

I guess nobody has ever carried their pregnancy with so much sass and style as Beyoncé. She truly looked like a work of art when she attended the Wearable Art Gala 2017. She stunned in a floral headpiece and a red silk dress that showed off her growing baby bump. Beyoncé attended the gala with husband Jay-Z and elder daughter Blue Ivy.

4) An Indian Look

Queen Bey had visited India last year to perform at Indian multi-billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s daughter’s wedding. To add on an Indian touch to her look, she sported an ethnic maangtika with her red and golden dress, and ended up looking better than most Indians present at the wedding.

5) Beyonce as Barbie

When Bey dressed up as Barbie for Halloween in 2016, she let the world know that nobody could carry a better costume. She channeled the classic black Barbie in a black-and-white striped swimsuit and cat-eye sunglasses. Jay and Blue also dressed up for the occasion and looked as suave as her.

6) When She Slayed the Red Carpet

When it comes to the Met Gala red carpet, though, Beyoncé keeps Givenchy close to the heart. She had turned up late for the event, yet turned all heads in her revealing dress which fitted well with the theme of the event, "China: Through the Looking Glass."

7) The Ideal Summer Look

Beyoncé looked dope in this summer look in which she wore her hair in a top knot. Her floral dress looked like a breath of fresh air in the heat waves. She paired her look with bright pink pumps.

