Happy Birthday Bhavana Menon: Her 5 Best Films

The beautiful Malayalam actress Bhavana turns 35 this year. Touted as the next big thing in Indian cinema, Bhavana made her acting debut when she was just 16.

This stunning South Indian actress mainly acts in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. Born as Karthika Menon, she uses Bhavana as her stage name.

Within a very short span of time, Bhavana established herself as a credible, excellent performer. She has starred in over 80 films, and her first film happened when she was in class 11.

Daughter of the well-known cameraman, Baluchandran, Bhavana has many commendable performances to her credit.

Swapnakoodu, Chinthamani Kolacase, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu Vishnuvardhana, Deepavali, are some of her superhit movies.

Let’s take a look at 5 best performances of the South Indian actress on the occasion of her birthday:

Nammal: Directed by Kamal, this Malayalam film marked Bhavana’s debut in movies. Her performance was highly appreciated by critics and audience alike; and fetched her several awards including Kerala State Film Awards Special Mention. Dost was the Telugu remake of this film.

Daivanamathil: This film revolved around the incident of demolition of the Babri Masjid. Bhavana delivered a brilliant performance as Sameera, the wife of a fundamentalist. Jayaraj directed this movie. Bhavana received Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actress for her role.

Jackie: With this film, Bhavana made her debut in Kannada films. Jackie went on to become a blockbuster. Directed by Soori, the film stars Puneeth Rajkumar and Bhavana in lead roles. Owing to the massive success of this movie, it was dubbed in Telugu, too.

C.I.D. Moosa: Directed by Johny Anthony, this was a slapstick comedy film which starred Dilip and Bhavana in lead roles. Bhavana’s excellent performance as Meera received great positive responses. It was the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. Once again, owing to the movie’s success, it went to be remade in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada.

Chithiram Pesuthadi: This was yet another blockbuster Bhavana movie that earned the lovely actress critical acclaim. She got Filmfare Award for Best Actress Tamil. The movie was immensely hit.

Interestingly, this romantic action movie marked the debut of the director Mysskin, and the lead actors Narain and Bhavana in Tamil cinema.

