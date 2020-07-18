Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: 5 Times the Actress Left Fans in Awe of Her

On Bhumi Pednekar's birthday, we look at some of the best pictures that the diva has shared on Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 18, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: 5 Times the Actress Left Fans in Awe of Her
Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar turns a year older today. The actress entered the hindi film industry with a bang after she bagged the 2015 film Dum Laga ke Haisha. The versatile actress was paired opposite Ayushmann Khurana in the movie.

Her other popular films include Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Bala, and Pati Patni aur Woh. The diva received the Filmfare Critics Award for best actress for Tushar Hirandani’s Saand Ki Aankh in which she played the lead role along with Taapsee Pannu.

The Lust Stories actress will soon be seen in a horror thriller film titled Durgavati. The movie directed by G Ashok will see her play the role of an IAS officer.

She is certainly one of the finest actresses in the film industry and enjoys a good fan following. Further, she is also an active advocate for climate conservation and her posts on social media testify that too.

On the occasion of her birthday, we look at some of the best pictures that the diva has shared on Instagram:

Attitude is everything

In the happy picture, Bhumi can be seen posing sideways as she gives a toothy smile for the lens. The photo oozes of joy and her caption too is in sync with snap. She has written, “Rise up | Be Positive | Spread Love”.

What’s a morning without coffee?

In the stunning candid monochrome picture, Bhumi can be seen with her coffee mug. In the joyous picture, Bhumi is wearing a white colour collared top.

Nature is the best filter

In the sun-kissed selfie, the actress can be seen posing in her white coloured sleeveless top. Captioning her photo, she wrote, “Am pure gold baby”.

Quarantine stunner

The photo shared on April 8 shows the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress wearing a bright red coloured crop top paired with white lower. The picture is clicked in her living room by her sister Samiksha Pednekar.

Saand Ki Aankh memories

The diva has shared a still from her film Saand Ki Aankh. In the snap, she is wearing a traditional outfit and is seen happily posing for the camera. The photo was shared as a fun game that she was playing with actor Kartik Aaryan.

Here's wishing Bhumi Pednekar a happy birthday!

