Happy Birthday Billie Eilish: Times When the Singer Made Statement with Her Hair Colour choices

American singer and Grammy-award winner Billie Eilish turns 19 today. The teenage singer can be credited with some revolutionary electropop music which won her five Grammy Awards this year. Her song Bad Guy hit the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100 in 2019 and also won her the Grammy for Song of the Year. After the success of the song, Billie also collaborated with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber for its remix.

Besides her immaculate singing talent, Billie has also left a mark in the industry for her fashion sense. With her love for nail art, baggy clothes and changing hair colour, Billie has presented herself as an eccentric teen pop star who sings about her vivid dreams, fame, and mental health issues.

Let us take a look at how Billie’s hair colour has changed since the start of her career in 2016:

Billie Eilish first caught public attention with her song Ocean Eyes in 2016, which was uploaded only for her dance teacher. The song was created along with her brother, Finneas, who is a music producer. At the time, Billie’s hair was shoulder length and platinum blonde.

Billie’s next hair colour was a slight modification of her platinum blonde hair to dull lavender colour in June 2017.

By October 2017, the Wish You Were Gay singer dyed her hair steel grey. The hair colour went well with her neon clothes.

The star coloured her hair pale blue and tied it into a messy bun. In this picture, we can see Billie showing off a rare smile as well.

We believe, the singer is highly inspired from Anime characters and in her next hair evolution, Billie went for a darker version of blue.

Ahead of her 17th birthday, Billie went for an ombre black and turquoise hair style.

In 2019, Billie was back to her dark hair colour.

By July 2019, Billie discovered her iconic neon green roots and black ombre hair style that she continues to rock till now.

Here's wishing Billie Ellish a very happy birthday!