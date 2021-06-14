Happy Birthday Boy George: His Biggest Hits of All Time

Culture Club, fronted by the great Boy George on vocals, embodies the spirit of the 1980s. George, who was born in England in 1961, developed a distinct style that was bolstered by his deep pop vocals. George’s career extended four decades, and he sold 50 million albums worldwide. Between 1982 and 1999, the group had 12 UK Top 40 hits.

These songs have withstood the test of time and are among the most beloved and renowned albums of the 1980s. Everyone has had the pleasure of seeing Boy George as a judge on The Voice Australia, wherein his sense of humor, charm, love, and expertise for music come through.

So, on the special occasion of his birthday, lets dig into his top 5 songs of all time:

The Crying Game

George made a spectacular comeback with this rendition of the 1960s song, which was created by The Pet Shop Boys, who added an uncanny and otherworldly aspect to it. It’s both terrifying and amazing; a one of its kind song that everyone has come to love.

Miss Me Blind

Despite the fact that it was never released as a single in the United Kingdom, it embodies all that was entertaining and great about Culture Club and George himself. George was at his soulful best, and the entire song was brimming with fire. Unfortunately, it was the group’s final top 10 hit, reaching at No 5 in April 1984.

Karma Chameleon

It was a number one hit in 16 countries, representing the group at its pinnacle, and is one of the most well-known songs of the 1980s. It spent 3 weeks at the top of the Hot 100 in February 1984, earning it one of George’s finest hits.

Everything I Own

The debut single from George’s solo career, it was a tremendous smash in the UK, lasting two weeks at the top, although it did not chart in the United States. It was a reworking of the Bread classic that highlighted George’s greatest strength — his sensitivity.

Time (Clock of the Heart)

The song has been known to hit the hearts of many fans.

Although it didn’t break many records, it is nonetheless one of the best songs by Boy George according to many fans.

