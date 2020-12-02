Happy Birthday Britney Spears: Here's a Playlist of Her Hit Tracks

American pop star Britney Spears turned 39 on Decmeber 2 and the singer has already had her pre-birthday vacation in Hawaii. The singer had gone to the island state last month with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears has ruled music charts and our hearts with her pop songs for more than two decades. On her special list, here is a look at some of her hit numbers:

Oops I did it again

One of the most iconic numbers of Britney Spears, this song is a must have if you are new to the Brit fandom. The song came out in 2004 and has everything, from Titanic references, a healthy dose of self-awareness, to the best response for when you mess everything up.

Baby one more time

The song that brought Britney Spears the fame and launched the 2000s pop star, Baby One More Time is a catchy number that is going to get you grooving. The song was released on January 12, 1999, and it instantly crowned Britney as the princess of teen pop. It went on to be certified diamond by Billboard, with more than 14 million albums sold, while the title tune became a classic that defined a generation of high school girls.

Gimme More

From the album Blackout that came out in 2007, Gimme More is an essential track for every party.

Till The World Ends

It's 2020 and even though things might not be going your way, this song might get you through your tough days. This track from Femme Fatale will boost your spirits.

Work B**ch

To all the ambitious women out there, our very own Britney Spears has a motivational song. Listen to this if you ever find your hopes wavering. Britney delivers a pop culture gold with this song. You can make this your morning alarm and you will feel a little better about waking up at the crack of dawn on a Monday to get to work.