Happy Birthday Bryan Adams: 5 Memorable Songs from the Summer of ’69 Crooner

Bryan Guy Adams, the Canadian singer, songwriter, record producer, guitarist, photographer, philanthropist, and activist, is celebrating his birthday on November 5. Born in 1959, the singer rose to fame with his 1983 album Cuts Like a Knife. However, it was his 1984 album Reckless that made him a global star.

On his 60th birthday, here is a list of his some evergreen songs:

1. Summer of ’69: Perhaps, one of the most popular numbers by Bryan Adams, Summer of ’69 was recorded for 1984 album Reckless. The timeless classic can take you to a nostalgia trip even in the strongest of the moments.

2. Everything I do, I do it for you: A rock ballad, this song held the UK record for most consecutive weeks at number one. One of the greatest love songs of all the time, Everything I do was recorded for the movie Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The song is one of those love numbers that bring you a throwback instantly.

3. Please Forgive Me: Another hit song by Adams, Please Forgive Me was recorded for his 1993 compilation So Far So Good. The song became an instant hit among all his fans, so soon as it released.

4. Run To You: This track by Bryan Adams is all about infidelity. The song talks about a man, from his perspective, who tells to be with his seductive mistress over his faithful partner. The song was a part of the 1984 studio album Reckless.

5. Heaven: Another hit number from the album Reckless, Heaven hit the charts in a short duration after its release. The song was inspired by Journey’s ‘Faithfully’.

