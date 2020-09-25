Happy Birthday Catherine Zeta-Jones: Here's Looking at Her Humanitarian Side

Though it’s hard to tell by her looks, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones turns 51 on September 25 this year. She’s best known for her sensational performances in films like Mask of Zorro and Entrapment.

Apart from her hundreds of stage and film roles, the Welsh actress has other achievements that are less talked about. Mainly, her humanitarian side. The Oscar-winning actress has been associated with many charitable and humanitarian works over the course of her career.

The actress and her husband Michael Douglas (who is also her birthday twin and turns 76) have participated in multiple humanitarian events over the years. They pledged support at the European launch of the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in 2000, shortly after she gave birth to her first child.

One of her most popular contributions toward AIDS charity was in 2001 at an event organised by Hollywood actor Liam Neeson. There, she gave away her famous costume from Mask of the Zorro to be auctioned off and raised money for kids with AIDS in Africa.

In 2005, she also became an ambassador for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, in her home of Wales. In an interview given then, she’d admitted that she had a very happy childhood, but she was aware of all the children who were abused and subjected to cruelty.

She lead the movement call ‘Full Stop’ in Wales, which was targeted at putting an end to any cruelty against children. Other children organisation she’s supported publicly is the Noah’s Ark Appeal, a children’s hospital in Wales that needed help.

Apart from helping children of the world, Catherine remains close to her real roots – the stage. She was one of the founding hosts of A Fine Romance in 2011. It’s an annual event that targets to raise funds for Motion Picture & Television Fund.

She is also a member of Cinema for Peace. This foundation aims at raising awareness and appreciation of socially-relevant films that can make a difference to the world.

Apart from these famous foundations, she’s performed at multiple fundraisers and auctions to provide support for a number of humanitarian activities.