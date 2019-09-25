Happy Birthday Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas: 5 Pictures That Prove They're Couple Goals
Let’s take a look at five such posts which prove that the two are indeed made for each other.
Image of Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas, courtesy of Instagram
Even after two decades of marriage, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Kirk Douglas are evidently head over heels about one another. The Hollywood couple, who have an age gap of 25 years, tied the knot in 2000 after meeting for the first time at the 1998 Deauville Film Festival in France, according to People magazine.
Together they share son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 16. The two also share their birthdays on September 25.
75-year-old Douglas spoke to US Weekly before the Emmy Awards 2019, where he confessed that his wife Catherine still gives him butterflies. Isn’t that adorable?
The two also share their pictures on Instagram so, on their birthday, let’s take a look at five such posts which prove that the two are indeed, couple goals.
Too Much in Love
Michael shared this picture and by the looks of it, seems like the couple cannot get enough of one another. He captioned the picture as “Can’t wait to see my wife @catherinezetajones in a few days! #loveyou #cominghome”
Summer Love
This picture was shared by Catherine and Michael both, where they can be seen enjoying a relaxing lunch together.
Seal with a Kiss
The couple definitely don’t shy away from PDA in front of the shutterbugs and this picture is a proof of it. Catherine shared this picture on Instagram before the Emmy Awards 2019 where her husband was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy series.
Couple Goals
Douglas had told US Weekly that he and his wife enjoy major award shows as it gives them a chance to soak up the spectacle of Hollywood and reconnect with old friends. And the picture, shared by Michael is definitely a proof of it.
Soak in Love
Husband Michael wished his valentine Catherine on Valentine’s Day with this very cute picture of them together.
