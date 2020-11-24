Happy Birthday Celina Jaitly: A Look at Her Priceless Family Photos

It is the birthday of former Miss India and actress Celina Jaitly. Winner of the Indian beauty pageant in the year 2001, Celina became the fourth runner-up at the Miss Universe competition.

Celina also acted in several movies between 2003 to 2012. She recently appeared in the short film named Season’s Greetings on Zee5. Celina is married to Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag and has three children with him.

The elder twins — Winston Haag and Viraaj Haag were born on March 24, 2012. She again gave birth to twin boys on September 10, 2017 — Arthur Haag and Shamsher Haag — but the latter couldn’t survive due to a congenital heart issue.

On her 39th birthday, let us take a look at some of the family pictures of the actress.

Celina shared a long post along with pictures of her husband and kids. Talking on World Prematurity Day, she shared how she lost her son at the time of birth due to a congenital heart problem. Celina shared pictures with his son Arthur Haag who was also in NICU after birth and assured other parents that things will get better.

On Diwali 2020, Celina posted photos with her family. While Celina was wearing a suit, the kids were wearing kurta pyjamas. Asking for everyone’s prayers on Diwali, she said that Austria and European Union are stepping into a second lockdown.

The actress shared a picture of her kids holding orange coloured balloons. The faces of all her kids were painted. Sharing the picture, Celina said, “Happy Halloween from Amar Akbar Anthony.”

One of the most adorable family pictures on Celina’s Instagram is from Arthur’s third birthday. The youngest kid is sitting between his elder brothers while the two kiss him on the cheeks. One can see dinosaur toys on the table and the kid seems more interested in them than the cake. Celina’s caption confirms that Arthur is interested in palaeontology.

Celina’s selfie with her elder children Winston and Viraaj is another lovely family photograph shared by the actor.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote that being the mother of twins is learning about those strengths which she did not know she had.