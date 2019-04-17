Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor

Happiest birthday to our own #ChiyaanVikram! ❤️ The energy u bring in to the crew & the positivity u transform to the project is amazing!Looking forward for more such collaborations in future.. 😉👍🏼Wishing u a very successful and promising years ahead my dear KK! ❤️#KadaramKondan pic.twitter.com/y6KG1pokhM — RMS (@RajeshMSelva) April 16, 2019

Chiyaan Vikram turns 53 and his huge fan following can't stop showering all their love and wishes on the superstar's birthday.The actor and entrepreneur is not only the heartthrob of the Kollywood industry but fans worldwide gush over his experimental style statements. The Kadaram Kondan actor, known for his blockbuster movies down south, is also a style icon who ups his style game with every movie.The actor prefers donning basic shirts and trousers and layering them up with trendy jackets or blazers along with a pair of loafers or sneakers to go with. He likes to keep it basic and classy but he is definitely experimental with his hair and bread.Fans can't stop gushing over his iconic hairdos and beard styles, which has become one of the biggest style trends among followers.Be it flaunting a ripped and toned body, dancing to ballistic Tamil numbers or experimenting with his looks, he does it all like a real superstar.On the work front, Vikram's upcoming thriller-action movie, Kadaram Kondan is soon to hit the screens which is directed by Rajesh M Selva. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, Rajesh released a clip from the upcoming flick which gives a sneak peek into the making of the character in the thriller.On the occasion of actor Vikram’s 53rd birthday on Wednesday, the makers of upcoming Tamil action-thriller Kadaram Kondan released a special making video from the film. Director Rajesh M Selva took to Twitter to wish Vikram and release the video.The director also tweeted, "The energy you bring in to the crew & the positivity you transform to the project is amazing! Looking forward for more such collaborations in future. Wishing you a very successful and promising year ahead my dear KK."On Vikram's birthday, scroll down to witness his top 10 style statements which will blow your mind: