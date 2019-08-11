Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth: 5 Times Thor Actor Rocked His Instagram Looks

Considered to be one of the sexiest actors out there, his Insta game is spot on and here are 5 pictures to prove it.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 11, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth: 5 Times Thor Actor Rocked His Instagram Looks
Image of Chris Hemsworth, courtesy of Instagram
Most popular as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth has his birthday on August 11. The Australian actor who started his career in television forayed into films with the 2009 sci-fi Star Trek and the thriller adventure A Perfect Getaway. Considered to be one of the highest paid actors in the world, Hemsworth has films like Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), Red Dawn (2012), Blackhat (2015), Heart of the Sea (2015), and the Men in Black film series' Men in Black: International (2019) to his credit.

The actor, who is married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, also has the fitness app - Centr, to his name. Hemsworth physique and exercise regimes are much discussed in media.

Considered to be one of the sexiest actors out there, Hemsworth's Insta game is spot on and here are 5 pictures to prove it.

Read: Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Call it Quits to Focus on 'Themselves and Career'

When Chris Hemsworth went surfing

The actor posed a dreamy image holding a surf board on his Instagram account. The picture which has over 30 lakh likes shows him wearing a blue tee which accentuates his blue eyes perfectly.

When he rocked the black tux

The actor posed in a patterned black tuxedo for the promotion of Men in Black in Russia and couldn't look more suave. Needless to see the image received over 20 lakh likes.

An eye candy in front of Eiffel Tower

Dressed in a red wine Etro Suit with matching trousers, Chris Hemsworth seemed to put the Eiffel Tower to shame with his boyish good looks.

Cute as a quokka

The actor posted a selfie with the macropod from Rottnest Island and the pair looked extremely adorable. The actor captioned the post, "Got my first quokka selfie this week at @rottnestislandwa. Epic little creatures are all over the island just cruisin through the day doin their thing. Get there and check it out! (sic)"

When he did his bit for the nature

When Thor cleans up nature, can it get any better? The actor posted a picture in 2017 promoting how plastic damages ocean and captioned it, "I want to inspire people to find a solution and protect the world’s oceans so future generations can enjoy them like I do."

