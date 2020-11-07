Happy Birthday David Guetta: Here's a Playlist of His Best Party Tracks

One of the top DJs in the world and the “grandfather of EDM”, David Guetta celebrates his birthday today. Having sold nine million albums and 30 million singles worldwide, he is arguably the best of all time in the business. He is largely responsible for laying the groundwork for popularising dance music in the American mainstream, the benefits of which artists that came after him are reaping. The list of his hits is so long we can’t accommodate in one story, but here is an attempt at compiling some of his best creations over the years into one playlist.

2U ft. Justin Bieber

This song was released as the lead single of his album 7 in 2017. It featured on Worldhit and marked the top 200 in over 40 countries.

Hey Mama ft. Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha & Afrojack

Released in March 2015 as part of the album Listen, the song was a huge hit and broke into top ten in the US, UK and several other countries.

I Gotta Feeling ft. The Black Eyed Peas

Guetta created this song in collaboration with The Black Eyed Peas for their album The E.N.D. It topped the US charts and 20 other charts worldwide. It spent 14 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Lovers on the Sun ft. Sam Martin

This song was released as the lead single from the album Listen featuring vocals by American singer and songwriter Sam Martin. It topped the charts in Austria, Germany, Finland and the United Kingdom. You will love this if you are a fan of the western classics.

So Far Away ft. Jamie Scott & Romy Dya

Guetta released this long-awaited single in 2017 in collaboration with Martin Garrix's label Stmpd Rcrds. The vocals were rendered by British singer Jamie Scott and Dutch singer Romy Dya.

When Love Takes Over ft. Kelly Rowland

This is perhaps Guetta’s biggest hit ever. It was crowned the number one dance-pop collaboration of all time by Billboard in 2013. The song from the album One Love featured Kelly Rowland and topped the charts in many countries.

Where Them Girls At ft. Nicki Minaj, Flo Rida

Featuring vocals from American rapper Flo Rida and Nicki Minaj, this song will surely take you back to 2011.

Without You ft. Usher

Released in 2011 as the third single of his album Nothing but the Beat, the single featuring Usher peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100. It was his third top ten single.

Memories ft. Kid Cudi

Another big hit from his album One Love, the song featured American rapper Kid Cudi. The album was nominated as "Best Electronic / Dance Album" at the 52nd Grammy Awards.

This One's for You ft. Zara Larsson

This was the official song for the UEFA 2016 featuring Swedish singer Zara Larsson. It was integrated into the opening and closing sequences for TV broadcast of every match. You may also watch this one for Larsson.

Titanium ft. Sia

We were, of course, not going to miss this out. Made in collaboration with Sia, this is probably the most popular song by Guetta. It has over 1.3 billion views on YouTube. The music video is as good as the song.

Enjoy the playlist!