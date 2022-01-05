Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Iconic Styles that Make her the Queen of Fashion

There’s a famous saying: The secret of great style is to feel good in what you wear. And living up to this saying like a champ is Bollywood’s very own Queen of Style - Deepika Padukone. Born on January 5, Deepika Padukone has been an epitome of style, grace, and all things awesome. Be it her films or her red carpet rendezvous, the global star has always made heads turn with her stylish looks. Be it her love for denim teamed with basic white shirt or avantgarde voluminous gowns, Deepika Padukone has owned all her looks like a total boss. So, we take a trip down memory lane and celebrate some of her iconic styles that were trendsetters.

Wearing her heart on her sleeve

There’s no Bollywood, when there’s no drama. For someone like Deepika who has worked in commercial films such as Chennai Express, Happy New Year among others, is familiar with drama. And we love how she experiments with it in her fashion choices. And one of her favourite red carpet looks are the ones with exaggerated sleeves. If you have noticed, the actor has experimented with sleeves in so many outfits. From Ashi Studio’s green two-piece outfit with balloon sleeves or Bibhu Mohapatra’s bodycon dress with coral red ruffled sleeves, Deepika definitely loves wearing her drama on her sleeve.

Where there is a veil, there is a way

A veil done look for the actor, Deepika Padukone celebrated the veil not just in a traditional way at her wedding, but also introduced it in her reception gown designed by Zuhair Murad. Looking gorgeous in the photograph, the veil did add a dramatic vibe to her overall style. She also rocked Gaurav Gupta’s electric violet gown with a gossamer tulle hood at the IIFA awards in 2019. Gaurav Gupta took to Instagram and posted: Deepika Padukone in custom-made #GauravGuptaCouture. An Electric Violet Gown—with dramatic sleeves and a gossamer tulle hood, complimented with a soft feather trail. The electric violet is inspired by stained glass windows that reflect a beautiful blend of lavender and amaranth purple hues as the sun sets. The galactic glass multi shade embroidery is enhanced with a plumage of degrade’ faux feathers. (sic).”

We like to Tulle it Tulle it!

Ruffling some tulle in style, Deepika donned two of Giambattista Valli gowns with elan. There’s a child-like innocence in Deepika that made it a fun look. The layers of tulle did add to her fun personality on the red carpet.

Slaying it with a slit

Deepika is a perfect 10 when it comes to looking hot in whatever she dons on the red carpet. She was one of the few actors who aced the thigh high slit like a boss. If you want to ace the thigh high slit look then you have to take tips from Deepika.

Wear it out loud!

Be it the denim ensemble with patches which says ‘Drama Drama Drama’ or a simple white T-shirt which reads ‘The Force is Female’, Deepika Padukone does know how to speak her mind in style.

Red surprise

Red among other hues and shades, is one colour the actor frequently steps out in. Be it a Sabyasachi sari or an anti-fit top paired with denims, the colour red holds a special place in Deepika’s wardrobe. The actor has experimented with the colour in the form of prints, embellishments, and accessories with various ensembles.

Sheer Me Out

Deepika has always looked stunning in sheer ensembles. Be it Zuhair Murad’s white lace sheer gown or the risqué Marchesa wine gown, each ensemble complemented Deepika’s figure with panache.

Every ensemble donned by Deepika Padukone is definitely a treat to the eye and celebration of what style is and what it should be like.

