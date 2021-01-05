Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Times She Had Us Laughing Over Her Social Media Banter with Ranveer Singh

Actress Deepika Padukone was seen kick-starting the new year happily cruising in the open-air jungle safari before her birthday.

An actor par excellence, the lovely actress has constantly proved her mettle in various films. Apart from her terrific acting caliber, what has also grabbed our attention is her adorable, funny, off-screen interactions with her husband actor Ranveer Singh.

So, while she was enjoying the ‘much-needed break’ with her family, we decided to tap into the stunning star’s humorous social media banter with her ever exuberant husband Ranveer, on the occasion of her birthday.

As a matter of fact, the lovely couple has never ceased to entertain their fans with their lovey-dovey, mushy-cheesy, light-hearted repartees on social media.

Alluring us with their major couple goals, the gorgeous couple has been a sizzling hot pair, always.

Let’s take a glimpse at the actress’s fun-filled, jovial social media exchanges with the Gully boy star-husband Ranveer Singh:

Deepika could be seen adorably, and quite humorously exhibiting her goofy, cheerful side in this video shared by Ranveer. Decked up in white, she could be seen enjoying herself over dessert as the husband films her. Captioned as ‘found myself a cheerleader’, the post is hilarious and heartwarming.

Entertaining fans by giving them a little sneak peek into their lives, the diva often can be seen letting her hair down through similar video instances.

Upping her social media presence, Deepika’s this simple, yet goofy, jovial photo savouring ‘Khilji’ Nutella, indicating her husband’s role in Padmavat, was yet another sneak peek at her merry, real-life persona.

On this post shared by Ranveer, Deepika being the perfect Leela to her Ram, lovingly demands for photo credit in a cute fashion to which the Dil dhadakne do star responds ‘baby tere talent da javab nahi’, thereby once again giving the fans a chance to rejoice in their banter.

In this photo shared by Ranveer, wifey Deepika can be seen posting a cute comment in a beautiful way by addressing him Cutie No 1, Hottie No 1, Husband No 1; while the husband reciprocates by putting love emojis.

In this gif-like video, Deepika can be seen making an impromptu, amateurish batting attempt while Ranveer hilariously jumps high. The pristine beauty looks refreshingly funny pulling up the comic stunt. Captioned as ‘story of my Life’ with a laughing emoji, the duo once again went on to treat the fans by revealing their amusing selves. Deepika’s sporty, jesty fun-filled trait once again wins our hearts.

During lockdown when the perfectionist Deepika was meticulously labelling her kitchen shelf, the wife in her decided to label Ranveer as husband while she was at the job. Unravelling her cheerful, jesty self, the Padmavat star had shared the post as can be seen in the image given below:

We could not stop gushing at the stunning actress’ sense of humour.

Sharing their cartoon avatars- Ranveer wrote ‘Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jata hai’ leaving their fans in splits. The duo looked adorbs in Mickey and Minnie avatars dressed like chefs, holding spatula.

This too hot to handle photo of their workout session during lockdown have our hearts. The ravishing duo seems to be having a whole lot of fun while spending quality time, lost in some jokes cracked at the moment. Captioned as ‘Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around’ with heart emoji, this post was adorably hot.

Once again the doting wife jokingly writes who took the picture immediately after Ranveer posts this image. Deepika has nicely done Ranveer’s hair in this image.

Another good-humoured, high-spirited, happy-go-lucky post by Ranveer, showcasing Deepika as his cheerleader singing ‘aya police’; before the release of Simba, shows us the exuberant Deepika. Her peppy, breezy smile while interacting with her husband has definitely won our hearts.

Recently, though the actress has removed all her Instagram posts and seems to have ushered in 2021 afresh with just two posts from her Ranthambhore tiger safari, it was absolutely worthwhile to take a trip down memory lane and cherish the cuteness that the duo exudes. On the work front, she is shooting for the Shakun Batra untitled Wfilm with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.