Happy Birthday Dhanush: 5 Hit Songs of the Actor

South Indian actor Dhanush was born as Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthoori Raja on July 28. Apart from being an actor, Dhanush has also established himself as a producer, director, writer, lyricist, screenwriter and playback singer. While he usually worked for the Tamil cinema, the actor has also made his Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa in 2013.

Popularly known as the Indian Bruce Lee for his martial arts influenced fight scenes in films, the actor has worked in around 44 films in his life, winning several awards including three National Film Awards. Dhanush is the son of director Kasthuri Raja and is married to Aishwarya R. Dhanush, daughter of superstar Rajnikanth.

On his birthday today, let’s revisit some of the hit songs picturised on the actor:

Why This Kolaveri Di

If there’s one song through which everyone recognises Dhanush, it is certainly Why This Kolaveri Di. The song was sung by the actor, who also starred in the movie 3 opposite Shruti Hassan. It has been written in Tanglish, a mixture of Tamil and English lyrics.

Raanjhanaa Hua Mai Tera

In this first Bollywood movie, Dhanush stole the limelight with his image of a Banarasi boy. The song Raanjhanaa Hua Mai Tera, picturised on the boy falling deeply in love with another girl, has been one of the hit numbers on Dhanush.

Udhungada Sangu

The song from the movie Velaiilla Pattadhari vents out the feeling of an unemployed man, who is in search of life and work. The movie, also popular as VIP, shows Dhanush as Raghuvaran.

Adadaa Ithuyenna

From the 2016 movie Thodari, the song Adadaa Ithuyenna is a love song picturized on Dhanush and Keerthy Suresh. The boy expresses his feeling about falling in love and the entire experience he feels on seeing the girl.

Banarasiya

The song, describing the character of Dhanush in the movie Raanjhanaa, describes the boy from Banaras, and his reaction to different things in life.

HBD Dhanush! We wish you joy and prosperity on your big day.