Happy Birthday Diana Penty: 5 Times the Cocktail Actress Rocked Instagram with Her Looks
On actress Diana Penty's 34th birthday, we look at some of her most stunning Instagram posts.
Diana Penty poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'A Hidden Life' at the 72nd international film festival in Cannes, France. (Image: AP)
Indian model and actress Diana Penty was born on November 2, 1985, in Mumbai. She made her debut in Bollywood with the 2012 romantic drama Cocktail alongside Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film earned her a nomination for Filmfare award for Best Female Debut.
After a hiatus of four years, she was once again seen in the film Happy Bhag Jayegi and subsequently Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi alongside Sonakshi Sinha. She has also been a part of Parmanu: The story of Pokhran.
On Diana Penty's 34th birthday, here's looking at 5 times she rocked in her Instagram looks.
The Diwali look: The actress sported a colourful lehenga for the festival of lights, pairing it with a chiffon dupatta and a statement neck piece. The turquoise blue lehenga had multi-coloured floral motifs running through.
Fiery in crimson: Diana looked stunning in a picture where she is seen sporting a crimson saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The actress looks no less than a diva with bold lips and a statement neckpiece.
View this post on Instagram
I have had the privilege of working with the @salaambbayorg / @indiayouthfund for many years now. So, when they invited me to be a part of their fundraising dinner in NYC, I couldn’t refuse. I’ve seen first-hand the amazing work they do through their various programmes. I am so thrilled with our fundraising efforts that evening and I want to thank every person who was present for coming together and giving so generously to bring sunshine into the lives of so many young people. Looking forward to being back again next year!
The funky look: Diana sported pink pants that she paired with a yellow T-shirt and mauve stilettos. With her hair kept open, the actress opted for a de-glam, mute and funky look.
Sun-kissed: The actress looked right out of a fairy tale as she posed for the camera, looking radiant as she posed in a little off-white dress. She captioned the photo, "I got sunshine in my pocket...Oh wait! I got no pockets."
Diana at Cannes: The actress debuted at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019 in a faux feather NEDO by Nedret Taciroglu couture beige gown for her red carpet appearance.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Wild Card Entry Shefali Zariwala 'Cordial' With Ex-Boyfriend Sidharth Shukla
- 5 Instagram Pics to Prove Shah Rukh Khan's Popularity Across the Globe
- WhatsApp for Android Gets Fingerprint Lock: Here's How to Enable it
- What is Driving Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Merger Talks - Explained
- Lionel Messi the Better Free-kick Taker Than Cristiano Ronaldo? Here's What the Stats Say