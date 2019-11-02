Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Happy Birthday Diana Penty: 5 Times the Cocktail Actress Rocked Instagram with Her Looks

On actress Diana Penty's 34th birthday, we look at some of her most stunning Instagram posts.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 2, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Diana Penty: 5 Times the Cocktail Actress Rocked Instagram with Her Looks
Diana Penty poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'A Hidden Life' at the 72nd international film festival in Cannes, France. (Image: AP)

Indian model and actress Diana Penty was born on November 2, 1985, in Mumbai. She made her debut in Bollywood with the 2012 romantic drama Cocktail alongside Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film earned her a nomination for Filmfare award for Best Female Debut.

After a hiatus of four years, she was once again seen in the film Happy Bhag Jayegi and subsequently Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi alongside Sonakshi Sinha. She has also been a part of Parmanu: The story of Pokhran.

On Diana Penty's 34th birthday, here's looking at 5 times she rocked in her Instagram looks.

The Diwali look: The actress sported a colourful lehenga for the festival of lights, pairing it with a chiffon dupatta and a statement neck piece. The turquoise blue lehenga had multi-coloured floral motifs running through.

Fiery in crimson: Diana looked stunning in a picture where she is seen sporting a crimson saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The actress looks no less than a diva with bold lips and a statement neckpiece.

The funky look: Diana sported pink pants that she paired with a yellow T-shirt and mauve stilettos. With her hair kept open, the actress opted for a de-glam, mute and funky look.

Sun-kissed: The actress looked right out of a fairy tale as she posed for the camera, looking radiant as she posed in a little off-white dress. She captioned the photo, "I got sunshine in my pocket...Oh wait! I got no pockets."

Diana at Cannes: The actress debuted at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019 in a faux feather NEDO by Nedret Taciroglu couture beige gown for her red carpet appearance.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram