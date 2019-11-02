Happy Birthday Diana Penty: 5 Times the Cocktail Actress Rocked Instagram with Her Looks

Indian model and actress Diana Penty was born on November 2, 1985, in Mumbai. She made her debut in Bollywood with the 2012 romantic drama Cocktail alongside Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film earned her a nomination for Filmfare award for Best Female Debut.

After a hiatus of four years, she was once again seen in the film Happy Bhag Jayegi and subsequently Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi alongside Sonakshi Sinha. She has also been a part of Parmanu: The story of Pokhran.

On Diana Penty's 34th birthday, here's looking at 5 times she rocked in her Instagram looks.

The Diwali look: The actress sported a colourful lehenga for the festival of lights, pairing it with a chiffon dupatta and a statement neck piece. The turquoise blue lehenga had multi-coloured floral motifs running through.

Fiery in crimson: Diana looked stunning in a picture where she is seen sporting a crimson saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The actress looks no less than a diva with bold lips and a statement neckpiece.

The funky look: Diana sported pink pants that she paired with a yellow T-shirt and mauve stilettos. With her hair kept open, the actress opted for a de-glam, mute and funky look.

Sun-kissed: The actress looked right out of a fairy tale as she posed for the camera, looking radiant as she posed in a little off-white dress. She captioned the photo, "I got sunshine in my pocket...Oh wait! I got no pockets."

Diana at Cannes: The actress debuted at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019 in a faux feather NEDO by Nedret Taciroglu couture beige gown for her red carpet appearance.

