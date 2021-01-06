Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: Here's a Playlist of His Hit Tracks

Punjabi pop star and actor Diljit Dosanjh turns 37 on Wednesday. Hailing from Dosanjh Kalan in Phillaur tehsil, Jalandhar district of Punjab, the singer went on to earn his fame not only in Punjabi film industry, but Bollywood as well. While his first album, Ishq Da Uda Ada was released in 2004, it was the song Lak 28 Kudi Da from the movie The Lion of Punjab (2011) that gave Diljit his deserved fame and name.

After ruling over the regional cinema, Diljit made his way to Bollywood with Udta Punjab in the year 2016. He starred opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor, yet left a great impact on the movie lovers. He then went on to grab several projects, including Phillauri, Soorma, Arjun Patiala, Good Newzz and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari.

His fan following increased manifolds during COVID-19 pandemic, when Diljit took it to Instagram to show off his cooking skills. Not only did he gave us some easy cooking recipes, but also entertained us with his Punjabi fun banter.

As the birthday boy celebrates his special day, let us take a look at some of the hit songs:

Proper Patola

Diljit is describing a proper Punjabi beauty and his ideal woman in this song. The song also features Badshah rapping a few lines. The song was a part of the movie Namaste England, released in 2013.

Patiala Peg

Breakups can be hard to deal with and nothing describes them best than this song from the singer. A song dedicated to a failed relationship and a disloyal lover with lots of Punjabi beats is how Diljit likes to cope with sore relationships.

Born to Shine

Straight from his latest album G.O.A.T, this video is all about bling, and the success that Diljit is proud of. It was a part of the 11th album by the singer, released in July last year.

Ikk Kudi

Winning our hearts with some romantic music, Diljit sang the song Ikk Kudi for his debut Bollywood movie, Udta Punjab. The song describes one’s love as a woman who is so pretty and beautiful.

Welcome to my Hood

One of the recent hits after his album G.O.A.T , this song is all about Punjabi swag and pride. The music video captures the Punjabi diaspora abroad who have made a name for themselves with their hard work and dedication.