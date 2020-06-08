Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Dimple Kapadia: Wishes Pour in for 'Tenet' Actress

Dimple Kapadia has turned a year older on Monday, Her next is Hollywood director Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
Throwback picture of Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia was born on June 8, 1957. The diva made a name for herself in Bollywood at an early age, when she was cast by Raj Kapoor for the 1973-romance drama Bobby. After receiving huge appreciation and commercial success for her debut movie, she decided to marry superstar Rajesh Khanna the same year and ended up taking a break from films.

She finally did make a comeback to acting in 1985 with Ramesh Sippy’s Saagar where she was cast opposite Rishi Kapoor and Kamal Haasan. She went on to work in numerous movies such as Kaash, Drishti, Lekin, Rudaali and Dil Chahta Hain.

She has won several accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Actress and the Filmfare Awards. Her next big movie is Tenet by acclaimed Hollywood director Christopher Nolan.

Dimple’s Gunahon Ka Faisla co-star Shatrughan Sinha greeted her on the birthday. He wrote, “Happy & warm birthday wishes for a gorgeous, natural beauty, most down to earth, warm human being, versatile actress & a dear co actor #DimpleKapadia. Wishing you an abundantly blessed life ahead. Birthday wishes (sic).”

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta said the Angrezi Medium star has always been her inspiration. “Wishing the very gorgeous Dimple Kapadia a very Happy Birthday...you had always been a great inspiration to all...stay safe & happy always,” she wrote.

IIFA also shared a lovely message for birthday girls Dimple and Shilpa Shetty, by writing, “The birthday girls, Shilpa Shetty and Dimple Kapadia, are truly gems in Bollywood and we couldn't imagine the Indian cinema without them (sic)!”

Writer and actor Zeeshan Quadri shared throwback pictures of the veteran actress to wish her.

