2-min read

Happy Birthday Dipika Kakar: Her 5 Best Social Media Moments with Shoaib Ibrahim

From fancy date nights to in-house romance, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim keep giving us couple goals. Take a look at their best social media moments.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 6, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar is best remembered for playing Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum on the small screen. The television actress became a household name for portraying Simar Bhardwaj in the soap drama Sasural Simar Ka. In 2018, Dipika participated and secured the winning title in the reality show Bigg Boss season 12.

Dipika married Shoaib Ibrahim, who played her on-screen husband in Sasural Simar Ka in 2018. The actress is celebrating her 34th birthday today and here is a trip down memory lane by pinning her best social media moments with her husband, Shoaib.

Two for one

The duo never fails to set new goals for all the married couples out there. This one was no less special as Dipika and Shoaib are seen lost into each other’s eyes.

A union to remember

A date is always cherished as it breaks the monotony between couples. We see how this beautiful duo makes sure to enjoy tea-dates once a while.

Straight from the heart

An adorable pair indeed! Shoaib clicks a selfie as Simar plants a kiss on hubby dearest’s cheek.

All smiles

It’s all about gratitude. In the husband appreciation post, Dipika thanks the man of her dreams for standing by her through everything good and bad.

Lockdown special

While the coronavirus lockdown period was not easy and happy for everyone, this couple seemed to have seized every moment and made the most out of it.

Happy Birthday Dipika Kakar!

