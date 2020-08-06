Happy Birthday Dipika Kakar: Her 5 Best Social Media Moments with Shoaib Ibrahim
From fancy date nights to in-house romance, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim keep giving us couple goals. Take a look at their best social media moments.
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar
Dipika Kakar is best remembered for playing Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum on the small screen. The television actress became a household name for portraying Simar Bhardwaj in the soap drama Sasural Simar Ka. In 2018, Dipika participated and secured the winning title in the reality show Bigg Boss season 12.
Dipika married Shoaib Ibrahim, who played her on-screen husband in Sasural Simar Ka in 2018. The actress is celebrating her 34th birthday today and here is a trip down memory lane by pinning her best social media moments with her husband, Shoaib.
Two for one
The duo never fails to set new goals for all the married couples out there. This one was no less special as Dipika and Shoaib are seen lost into each other’s eyes.
A union to remember
A date is always cherished as it breaks the monotony between couples. We see how this beautiful duo makes sure to enjoy tea-dates once a while.
Straight from the heart
An adorable pair indeed! Shoaib clicks a selfie as Simar plants a kiss on hubby dearest’s cheek.
All smiles
It’s all about gratitude. In the husband appreciation post, Dipika thanks the man of her dreams for standing by her through everything good and bad.
View this post on Instagram
Just wanna tell u, Thank u❤️... for making my life so so so beautiful... ki kabhi mujhe hi lagta hai kahin sapna to nahi... 🙈🙈🙈 filmy line hai par i mean it ❤️... Its almost like a dream to have such a peacefull happy life in a world thats totally surrounded by Negativity and how!!! But u handle everything with utmost patience and at every step teach me to do the same ❤️ You are my world, my life❤️ Tum ho to mai hun... tumse hi mai hun ❤️❤️❤️ @shoaib2087 . . . . . #evileyesoff #alhamdulillah #blessed
Lockdown special
While the coronavirus lockdown period was not easy and happy for everyone, this couple seemed to have seized every moment and made the most out of it.
Happy Birthday Dipika Kakar!
