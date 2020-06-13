Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 5 Times the Fashionista Made Heads Turn

Bollywood actress Disha Patani turns 28 on June 13. She started her acting career in 2015 with Telugu film Loafer. and made her Bollywood debut with the sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). She has also starred in Baaghi 2 (2018) and Bharat (2019).

Disha also featured in Chinese action-comedy Kung Fu Yoga in 2017 headlined by Jackie Chan. She is known for her dancing skills and trendy public appearances. Disha can pull off any look from rocking the athleisure to sizzling in mini dresses and makes sure to put her most fashionable foot forward.

On Disha Patani’s birthday, take a look at some of her stunning outings which managed to turn heads.

Easy-breezy

Her white mini dress featuring blue micro florals came with a pretty frill and criss-cross open back. Disha checked off this summer trend with minimal gold jewellery.

Looks and locks

Disha completed her ensemble with a multi-layered necklace and a matching bracelet. She left her wavy locks open and opted for nothing but dewy makeup and glossy lips, and flaunted off her choppy fringe.

Florals and ruffles

This sensuous white strappy number came with floral motifs and ruffle details along with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She stacked necklaces and rings in the same tone to elevate the look.

Beach ready

It’s hard to go wrong with a crop top and denim shorts combo and Disha proves it in this perfect summer look. Her white sleeveless crop top highlighting her waist and features a plunging V-shaped neckline that is topped with a seashell pendant. To complete her beachy look, she left her chestnut locks open with just dewy makeup and kohled eyes for the face makeup.

Green with envy

Disha's single tone glamorous gown which highlighted an asymmetrical cut looks stunning. The stunner sealed her look with metallic eyes and took the style game a notch above with her desirable soft curls.

