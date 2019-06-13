Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 7 Times the Actor Proved She is a Millennial Style Icon

The queen of style and glamour, Disha Patani is celebrating her 27th birthday today. Making her debut in Bollywood with the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the birthday girl soon became the national crush after her first movie. Born on June 13, 1992, in Bareilly, Disha Patani went on to become one of the most stylish divas of Bollywood today.

From starring in movies like Baaghi 2, Bharat and Kung Fu Yoga, to being the poster girl for many brands, Disha Patani is known to win millions of hearts with her style quotient.

Here’s a look at some of the hottest pictures of the actress, which will make anyone fall in love with her:

1.Posing for a Calvin Klein shoot, Disha looks absolutely charming in black crop top and underpants as she sits calmly during the photo-shoot. Disha raises the temperature in this picture without a drama, with her perfect tanned body.

2. In a white top and ripped denim, Disha looked like a 21st-century princess as she posed during the recent Bharat promotions. The brown waves completely complemented her look, along with a pearl necklace.

3.Disha Patani welcomed summer in a hot way as she posed in a pink bikini. Looking every bit hot, Disha soared the heat this summer with a simple yet hot as hell look from another photo shoot this March.

4.Not just in contemporary looks, Disha can equally amaze people in her traditional avatar and this picture is proof to it. Posing in an embellished white saree, Disha made the heads turn as she made a stylish appearance at Akash Ambani’s wedding with alleged beau Tiger Shroff.

5.If you think actresses can only rock it in make-up, Disha Patani proves you absolutely wrong with this picture of hers. Posing with her pet ‘Goku’ in her bed, Disha Patani is all of us when we wake up in the morning.

6.Who knew one can afford to look so hot even in the scorching heat? Disha Patani rocked the silver gown with black boots as she posed during one of her trips in January, where she can be seen standing on a bridge near a sea.

7. Disha gave us all some major vacation goals with her flowery summer dress as she posed on her vacation. With bare feet, a floral dress and loose hair, Disha is making us all envious as she looks every bit beautiful.