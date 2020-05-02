Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Donatella Versace: Things One Should Know About the Famous Fashion Designer

Donatella Versace, the artistic director of the House of Versace since 1997, turns a year older on May 2.

Trending Desk

May 2, 2020
Happy Birthday Donatella Versace: Things One Should Know About the Famous Fashion Designer
Donatella Versace, the artistic director of the House of Versace since 1997, turns a year older on May 2.

Donatella Versace, the artistic director of the House of Versace since 1997, turns a year older on May 2. Born in Reggio Calabria, Italy, Donatella is one of the leading names in the world of fashion.

The youngest member of the Versace family followed the footsteps of his older brother and late designer Gianni Versace, the man behind the House of Versace.

During his initial days, Donatella was Gianni’s muse. She used to share her thoughts on his designs and often advise him. She even played a pivotal role in organising some of the fashion shows by the House of Versace. Donatella also led the advertising campaigns for the brand.

After Giani Versace’s assassination in 1997, Donatella took over the reins of the iconic fashion brand

Here are some quotes on life by Donatella Versace

-- Life is difficult. 'Happiness' is a word I do not believe exists.

-- I don't know why people make such a fuss about working and being a mother. I think the most important thing is to spend quality time with your children, not quantity.

-- The last two years of Gianni's life, I was going up into his apartment, showing him the work, getting the approval from him, but I ran the company because he wasn't showing himself. It was like a year-and-a-half I did everything.

-- I couldn't stand the pain. I had to hide my feelings. What better way to hide your feelings than with drugs? [On developing a cocaine addiction following her brother, Gianni's death]

-- I was the baby of the family. I was so spoiled. I was the best-dressed little girl in the city.

