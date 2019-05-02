Happy Birthday Dwayne Johnson: Here's the Meaning Behind the Wrestler's Tattoos

Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' turns 47! The legendary wrestler is also a prolific actor who has made appearances in impressive range of films like The Scorpion King, Gridiron Gang, Race To Witch Mountain, Hercules, and Moana.Apart from being a legendary wrestler (taking family baton after his father) and a versatile actor, The Rock is known for his popular tattoos across his arms, shoulder and chest.His history and heritage are represented through the two major inks he rocks on his body, the Samoan and the bull tattoo.During an interview, the wrestler said, "The story of my (chest and arm) tattoos is a very elaborate story. It represents all the things that are important to me, that I love and that I’m passionate about"On Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's birthday, we decodes if these tattoos hold any deep meaning and what do they actually symbolise.The actor took to his Instagram page and explained the evolution of his bull tattoo designed by Nikko Hurtado, calling it the 'Evolution of the bull. Blood, sweat & years.' The tattoo is said to have taken about 3 sessions and was designed over 22 hours.Explaining the depth of tattoos, he said, "Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons, I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles - I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned."Taking a close look at the tattoo featuring the horns, they are not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress.He further explains, "The core and anchor of this image are in the eye. Look closely and you'll find the life, energy, power and you'll feel the Mana (spirit). The eye tells the story of disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe.""Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy's subtle and sometimes it's glaring. But it's always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all the things I love with intense passion and gratitude. Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe."The big Polynesian tattoo across his chest features a bunch of smaller symbols. Johnson stated in one of his Instagram posts that, if these symbols may appear to be primitive, unsophisticated and crude — they're extremely sacred, thousands of years old and very powerful calling it "My mana (strength)."The coconut leaves symbolise Samoan chief-warriors and the sun represents good fortune.The other symbols like the swirl signify past, present and the future and continue under his arm with a quote which says, "It changes in the place where it is found to be gone."The circle features "the great eye" symbol which possesses the spirit of enemies in moments of confrontation.The two eyes within the circle are called o mata e lua which symbolises his ancestors looking over his path and it also features auta, a Samoan god.Apart from these, the other smaller symbols which are the achievement stones, tortoise shells, spiritual guide and shark teeth.