Happy Birthday Ellen DeGeneres: Lovely Pictures of Her with Partner Portia

Ellen Lee DeGeneres, the famous American comedian, turns a year older today, January 26. She is widely loved for making people laugh out loud on her show The Ellen DeGeneres which has hosted numerous celebrities in over 18 seasons on television so far. Apart from several successful stand-up comedies, chat shows, web series, award shows and voice acting, Ellen has a lot that her fans can know about her.

She became a strong and bold personality on TV when, she came out as a lesbian in an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, in 1997. She has, since then, been associated with several programs to highlight the LGBT issues. In 2008, she married her longtime girlfriend Portia de Rossi.

Ellen is also known to have bagged several other achievements. She has authored four books, launched her own records company named Eleveneleven, a production company named ‘A Very Good Production’, and a lifestyle brand ED Ellen DeGeneres which markets a collection of apparels, baby and pet items.

As she celebrates her 63rd birthday this year, let us know her more through her and her partner’s Instagram profiles.

A nice thanksgiving post where, with her partner, Ellen wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

This picture is fun to look at. Ellen looks into the camera over her shoulders while Portia laughs out loud at (probably) something funny that Ellen might have said. The description makes things more clear…

An adorable video of Ellen enjoying a meal prepared by her wife Portia! Look how the two have fun when alone…

Yet another adorable cooking video…We all were kitchen ninjas during the lockdown but these 2 seem to be on the next level, sneaking from behind and shooting each other on videos, it’s just fun to watch.

Another interesting video self-shot by Ellen and Portia at the back tells what the new normal for them was like... Hint: It’s more than just cooking.

Here's wishing Ellen a very happy birthday!