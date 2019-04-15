English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Emma Watson: 10 Times Hermoine Granger Cast a Spell with Her Style
On Emma Watson's birthday scroll down to witness some of the most ravishing style statements of the actor.
On Emma Watson's birthday scroll down to witness some of the most ravishing style statements of the actor.
Emma Watson aka Hermoine Granger turns 29 and the fans of the 'cleverest witch of her age' from the Harry Potter series, cannot keep calm.
Over the years, known to add multiple feathers to her cap, the actor split her time shooting for her films and studying. Emma also began her modelling career with Burberry and Lancome and became the face of Burberry's Autumn/ Winter collection 2019. Later on, she went on to become a fashion consultant at a fashion house, People Tree.
There was no stopping Emma after the Harry Potter series came to an end. She continued to sweep the audience off their feet with movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Circle and Beauty and the Beast. In 2014, she was also appointed as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. Perhaps drawing parallels from the fictional character, Emma Watson, who was appointed as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, has been a vocal advocate of education, gender equality, violence against women, and women's participation in politics.
But it goes unsaid that Emma's fashion statements have always made heads turn at the red carpet or on even on the streets. On her Birthday, we have rounded up 10 best fashion statements she has flaunted over the years.
